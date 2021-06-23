Padres edge Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw

Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim homered off Clayton Kershaw and the host San Diego Padres held on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth consecutive win.

The Padres, who have prevailed in the first two games of a three-game series, improved to 6-3 against the defending National League West champs this season.

Cronenworth gave the Padres a quick lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. Kim added a pinch-hit solo shot in the fifth to give San Diego a 3-0 lead.

Padres starter Blake Snell (3-3), who entered the game with a 5.72 ERA, shut out the Dodgers for five innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Mark Melancon picked up his 22nd save despite giving up a one-out, pinch-hit homer to Austin Barnes in the ninth.

Snell pitched out of two jams.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth on singles by Justin Turner and AJ Pollock around a walk to Max Muncy, who was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game. Snell retired Steven Souza Jr. on a grounder to short to end the inning.

In the fifth, Snell struck out Albert Pujols with two on and two outs.

The Dodgers’ biggest challenge came in the eighth, when they loaded the bases against reliever Nabil Crismatt with no outs on a single by Chris Taylor, a walk drawn by Turner and a single by Pujols.

Will Smith then hit a sharp grounder to Machado. The third baseman forced Turner to run out of the baseline to avoid the tag, then threw to second to force pinch runner Andy Burns for an unusual double play. Taylor scored on the play.

San Diego right-hander Mason Thompson then entered to make his major league debut. He threw a wild pitch and walked Muncy before retiring Pollock on a grounder to end the inning.

Tommy Pham drew a walk to open the bottom of the first, and Cronenworth followed with his second homer in as many games and his 10th of the season. Cronenworth has four homers in his past seven games.

Kim’s homer was his fifth of the season and second in four games.

Kershaw (8-7) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

