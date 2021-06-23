Freddy Peralta, Brewers shut out Diamondbacks

Cancel
Kolten Wong led off the game with a home run and Freddy Peralta tossed six strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Arizona was held to two hits and lost for the 32nd time in its last 35 games. The D-backs ended their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory in Monday’s series opener.

Peralta (7-2) retired 11 in a row at one point and allowed one hit with four walks. The right-hander matched a season-high with 10 strikeouts. Peralta threw 96 pitches and lowered his ERA to 1.29 over his last eight starts covering 49 innings.

Christian Yelich added a solo homer and Luis Urias drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which won for the third time in its last four games.

Wong opened the scoring with his leadoff homer in the first off Zac Gallen (1-3), who gave up one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out eight with no walks.

Arizona center fielder Ketel Marte left the game in the first inning with left hamstring tightness. The 27-year-old doubled with one out and appeared to suffer the injury while rounding first base.

Marte, who missed six weeks earlier this season due to a right hamstring strain, is batting .400 (30-for-75) with two homers and 13 RBIs over his last 20 games.

The Brewers added to their lead with three runs in the sixth. Omar Narvaez lined a one-out single to center off Stefan Crichton, scoring Daniel Vogelbach from second base.

Vogelbach suffered a leg injury after rounding third and hobbled home while the Diamondbacks held onto the ball near second base. Vogelbach had to be helped off the field after scoring.

Willy Adames followed with a walk before Urias delivered a two-run single that dropped in front of Josh Reddick in right field.

Arizona had runners at the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Pavin Smith lined out to center to end the inning.

Yelich delivered a solo homer in the eighth for Milwaukee, which has won 14 of its last 17 meetings against the Diamondbacks.

--Field Level Media

