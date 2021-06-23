Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals hold off Phillies behind Yan Gomes, Juan Soto

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzv8W_0acjPz4800

EditorsNote: Adds period in 11th graf, other minor edits

Yan Gomes singled twice and drove in two runs, Juan Soto added two hits and two runs scored and the Washington Nationals defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday.

Nationals starter Max Scherzer (6-4) tossed five solid innings and allowed two hits and one run. Scherzer, who had been struggling with a groin injury, struck out eight and walked three.

The Nationals have won three in a row.

Bryce Harper homered and singled while Rhys Hoskins homered and doubled for the Phillies. Harper and Hoskins had the only hits for the Phillies until Alec Bohm doubled and Matt Vierling singled in the ninth inning.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected after a fifth-inning spat with Scherzer. Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer for a foreign substance and, after nothing was found, Girardi was ejected.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler entered the game as a legitimate candidate for the National League Cy Young Award. But Wheeler lasted only three innings and gave up six hits and three runs, with four strikeouts and one walk. Wheeler (5-4) threw 73 pitches, 46 for strikes.

The Nationals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Josh Bell and Gomes each hit an RBI single. Wheeler threw 36 pitches in the inning.

Harper ripped a solo home run in the second, a 431-foot shot, to close the Phillies within 2-1. It was the 500th extra-base hit of Harper’s career.

In the third, Gomes added another RBI single for a 3-1 advantage.

Brad Miller opened the seventh with a walk, but Ronald Torreyes grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Luke Williams grounded out to first to end the inning.

Hoskins hit a solo homer to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth inning.

In the ninth, the Phillies loaded the bases behind the hits from Bohm and Vierling and a hit-by-pitch to Torreyes. That set up Hoskins, who grounded out to shortstop with two outs to end the game.

Brad Hand recorded the final four outs for his 16th save.

--Field Level Media

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Editorsnote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsemoball.com

Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBNBC Sports

Nationals reinstate Max Scherzer for series opener vs. Phillies

The Washington Nationals have reinstated Max Scherzer from the Injured List on the first-day eligible since he was pulled on it due to a pulled groin. Scherzer will start Tuesday night's series opener in Philadelphia. Scherzer's last full start, which also came against the Phillies, was on June 4 a...
MLBIndependent

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (34-36) and Philadelphia Phillies (34-36) play the finale of a two-game set Wednesday with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Citizens Bank Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Nationals vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Erick Fedde is the projected starting...
MLBThe Good Phight

Can we have your attention? Phillies vs. Nationals series preview

After an unsuccessful trip to the West coast, the Phillies are back home and back to intra-divisional play as they take on the Nationals for a two-game series. The Nationals have been hot, but most of that success came at their own stadium. Will a trip to Philadelphia serve to cool them down a bit? And more importantly, with the city of Philadelphia’s attention focused on them, will the Phillies prove themselves worthy?
MLBWashington Times

Nationals top Phillies in epic slugfest

At the end of a game that had everything — including two grand slams, a blown save and eight Nationals pitchers piecing together a wild nine innings — Jordy Mercer knelt behind second base, towel pressed to his bloody nose and lip. The would-be game-ending ground ball had skipped off...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday. The Phillies are 17-17 against...
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets rally for walk-off win over Phillies

The largest crowd at Citi Field in 21 months stressed and fretted and booed and cheered, hanging on every pitch but hardly thrilled with all of them. The Mets had seemed primed to lose on multiple occasions Saturday, due in large part to their own mistakes. And yet in each instance, the Phillies gave them — and their fans — new life.
MLBThe Good Phight

Slop and frisk: Nationals 3, Phillies 2

A game featuring starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer should receive a lot of attention from fans. While this game certainly will garner a decent amount of attention from the sports world, it won’t be because of how well the pitchers threw the ball. Instead, the focus will be on MLB’s new policy of foreign substance inspection, and how players and teams reacted to it. Those shenanigans overshadowed a game in which the Phillies managed just two solo home runs on offense, and Wheeler only lasted three innings, resulting in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Nationals vs. Phillies prediction: Take hot starter

Sad. With primary day behind us, I have to admit I’m really going to miss getting three, maybe four calls a day from Curtis Sliwa. Highly entertaining. Sadder. Considering the Islanders got their doors blown off in Tampa, the doors on the Old Barn may be next. En Fuego! Erick...
MLBThe Good Phight

What just happened?: Nationals 13, Phillies 12

One of the main aspects of the job writing for this site is coming up with the words to describe what happened in a game after it’s over. Sometimes, the game inspires words of excitement and joy. This job is fun on days like that. Sometimes, the recap is full of misery and suffering. The job isn’t as much fun when that happens.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Nationals’ Max Scherzer feuds with Phillies’ Joe Girardi over substance checks

MLB’s new sticky substance rules are already causing havoc, and resulted in a feud between Nationals ace Max Scherzer and Phillies manager Joe Girardi on just their second day since being implemented. Scherzer was checked for foreign substances three times in his first four innings against Philadelphia. He came up...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball: There's nothing wrong with Juan Soto, you should trade for him and here's the evidence

It's hard to argue that Juan Soto hasn't been one of the biggest disappointments of this Fantasy Baseball season so far. It's not that he's been bad -- far from it, in fact, as he still ranks 34th in the majors in wOBA heading into play Thursday. The issue is that the way he has been good -- a .402 OBP but with limited power -- just isn't that conducive to Fantasy production.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies bullpen holds on for dear life in win against Marlins

Remember when Vince Velasquez gave up seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of a 19-11 loss to the Marlins in 2019?. Tonight probably isn’t the best night to bring that up. For the second time this season, Velasquez had his best outing of the year against Miami. He’s thrown a combined 13 shutout innings against the Fish and went seven innings for the first time in a start since Aug. 5, 2019.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Time to trade for Juan Soto; Aaron Civale to miss a month-plus; buy low or no

The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of starting pitchers kept at it on Wednesday with a stellar performance against the Seattle Mariners. That's right, German Marquez fooled us again. He finished with eight innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. The problem with Marquez is he's allowed eight earned runs in two different starts this season. Here's how it works: Marquez puts together a few quality starts, you trust him enough to get him in your lineups, and then he blows up. He's on pace for two starts next week with both coming at home. The next twist is that Marquez has actually been solid in Coors Field this season with a 3.56 ERA in 10 home starts. Basically, this was a long, confusing way of saying I will have him in my lineups next week but it scares me to death.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yan Gomes batting fifth in Nationals' Thursday lineup against Marlins

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes is starting in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch on Thursday night after Alex Avila was given a break agains their division competition. In a righty versus righty matchup against Cody Poteet, our models project Gomes to score 10.2 FanDuel points at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy