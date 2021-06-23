Cancel
Collin County, TX

Collin County Grand Jury Clears Jailers In Inmate’s Death

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Scott, III – Photo from Justice For Marvin Scott III. A Collin County grand jury has no-billed eight former detention officers involved in the in-custody death of Marvin Scott, III. This decision means the eight former officers did not commit any criminal wrongdoing, and they won’t be charged with any state crimes. The grand jury also recommended a county-wide working group be formed to find the best solutions for treating individuals with mental illness who come into contact with the criminal justice system.

easttexasradio.com
