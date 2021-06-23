Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Anthony DeSclafani fans nine as Giants blank Angels

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tbA4_0acjPueV00

Anthony DeSclafani threw seven scoreless innings and got plenty of offensive support while leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Giants had 12 hits, including home runs from Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubon. Brandon Crawford went 3-for-3 with a walk. A four-run first inning against Angels starter Andrew Heaney (4-5) turned out to be all the visitors would need.

DeSclafani (8-2) allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out nine on the way to winning his fourth consecutive start. He has allowed just four runs (three earned) in 27 innings during those outings, good for a 1.00 ERA.

The Giants jumped out to an early lead, getting five hits in the first inning. Flores belted a two-run homer, but the key hit of the inning might have been Darin Ruf’s double.

With one on and one out, Ruf hit a ball over the head of right fielder Luis Rengifo, who appeared to take a poor route to the ball. Rengifo was playing in only his third major league game in the outfield, having spent all of his career until this season in the infield.

Instead of the second out of the inning, the Giants had runners on second and third with one out. The first run scored on Buster Posey’s RBI groundout, and Brandon Belt followed with a bunt single that scored the second run of the inning.

Flores then hit Heaney’s next pitch over the fence in left-center for a 4-0 lead.

Dubon led off the second inning with a home run to make it 5-0 before Heaney settled in. The left-hander was able to get through the sixth inning without allowing another run. He struck out 10 and walked none but allowed 10 hits.

DeSclafani worked his way out of some jams in the early innings. The Angels had runners on second and third with two out in the first inning, then runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning, but they couldn’t score. In all, the Angels went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Dominic Leone and James Sherfy each tossed one inning while completing the Giants’ six-hit shutout.

--Field Level Media

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Dominic Leone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

DeSclafani first Giant checked by umpire under new MLB rule

The Los Angeles Angels put runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning Tuesday, but Anthony DeSclafani got two shallow flyballs and a strikeout of Justin Upton to escape the jam. DeSclafani pumped his fist after the nasty slider that ended the inning but he had to wait longer than expected to get fist bumps and high-fives in the dugout.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hot pitchers highlight Giants-Angels series opener

Andrew Heaney will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif., when they play the San Francisco Giants, hoping to continue his recent stretch of effective starts. Heaney has been inconsistent throughout most of his major league career, having spectacular performances only to be...
MLBHometownLife.com

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (47-26) and Los Angeles Angels (36-37) close out a two-game intrastate, interleague set Wednesday with a 4:07 p.m. ET first pitch at Angel Stadium. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Giants vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Kevin Gausman is the projected...
MLBNBC Sports

How DeSclafani, Giants reacted to umps' sticky stuff checks

On a night when Wander Franco -- the consensus top prospect in baseball the past two years -- hit a homer in his big league debut, MLB made sure the headlines focused elsewhere. The clumsy rollout of the new foreign substance rules led to some awkward scenes around the game, including Sergio Romo pulling his pants down, Max Scherzer getting into a heated argument with Joe Girardi and Clayton Kershaw wondering what we're all doing here.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

6/22 Gamethread: Giants vs. Angels

There was no San Francisco Giants baseball yesterday, and I missed it. Welcome back, Giants baseball. We love you. Who: San Francisco Giants (46-26) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-36) When: 6:38 p.m. PT. Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California. Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV) National...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants put up four in first, DeSclafani sharp on mound, in field despite spot checks

ANAHEIM — If you arrived fashionably late for the game at Angels Stadium or tuned in a little late, you missed pretty much everything of note. The Angels played poor defense, a two-out bunt by Brandon Belt sent in one run and set up a two-run homer by Wilmer Flores and Anthony DeSclafani was staked a nice early lead in the Giants 5-0 victory in the first of two interleague games in Anaheim.
MLBfangraphs.com

Anthony DeSclafani Has Discovered the Best Version of Himself

With nearly half the season behind them, the Giants have shown that their early success was no fluke; they possess the best record in baseball and the best run differential in the National League. Much of their success can be attributed to their starting rotation, which ranks fifth best in the majors in park- and league-adjusted FIP and ERA. Those are some incredible results considering most of that rotation was built with bounce-back candidates.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets acquire LHP Anthony Banda from Giants

The New York Mets acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the San Francisco Giants on Friday in exchange for minor league infielder Will Toffey. Banda, who has 18 games of major league experience over four separate seasons, last pitched in the big leagues in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 4-3 with a 5.96 ERA in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017) and the Rays (2018-20).
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ohtani first All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball's All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver's Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants trade Anthony Banda for Will Toffey

Hello and happy Saturday. On Friday, the San Francisco Giants made a minor trade. Minor in the sense that it was small, but also in the sense that it involved only Minor League players.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants lose Posey (thumb) but take down Diamondbacks

Austin Slater and Darin Ruf hit long homers and Anthony DeSclafani pitched 8 2/3 solid innings as the San Francisco Giants notched a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday night in Phoenix. The Giants lost seven-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey with a left thumb contusion in the sixth...
MLBSportsGrid

Anthony Rendon leaves the game early Sunday for the Angels

Anthony Rendon had to leave the game early Sunday for the Angels, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon left the game in the sixth inning, but no reason was given for his departure. Rendon had been productive before his exit, going 1-2 with his sixth home run of the season, along with a walk, in three at-bats.
MLBMLB

Injuries & Roster Moves: Trout takes BP

Keep track of the Angels' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. With Justin Upton not ready to return from the injured list, the Angels recalled Rojas to take an empty spot on their roster on Sunday, as they played with a short roster on Saturday. Rojas was hitting .217 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 21 games at Triple-A. July 3: RHPGriffin Canning optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels' Anthony Rendon resting on Monday night

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is not starting in Monday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Rendon will receive a breather after Luis Rengifo was announced as Monday night's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season, Rendon has produced a 5.6% barrel...
MLBMLB

Trailblazer Ohtani in ASG as hitter, pitcher

ANAHEIM -- It only made sense that on the same day Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher that the two-way sensation absolutely obliterated yet another home run. After smacking two home runs on Tuesday night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy