MLB
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers blast Cardinals

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 14 days ago
EditorsNote: fixed spelling of Oviedo in 5th and 7th grafs, adds info to 9th graf

Jonathan Schoop capped Detroit’s six-run fourth-inning outburst with a three-run homer and the host Tigers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Tuesday.

Schoop’s homer was his 14th this season and ninth this month. Jake Rogers had two extra-base hits and drove in three runs and Akil Baddoo contributed two hits and scored twice.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

St. Louis starter Johan Oviedo (0-3) gave up six runs, two earned, on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Paul DeJong reached base three times and scored a run, while Lars Nootbaar drove in a run in his major league debut.

A bad bounce prevented the Tigers from scoring in the first. With runners on the corners and two down, Baddoo ripped a line drive up the middle. It bounced off Oviedo’s back and shortstop DeJong was able to track the ball down and force out Miguel Cabrera at second.

The Tigers took control in the fourth.

Baddoo singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Nomar Mazara hit a comebacker and Oviedo tried to get Baddoo at third. He rushed his throw and it sailed into left field. Baddoo scored and Mazara raced to third on the three-base error.

Walks to Willi Castro and Harold Castro loaded the bases before Rogers lashed an 0-2 pitch to left for a two-run double. After a strikeout, Schoop crushed a 2-0 offering over the left-center wall.

The Cardinals answered with two runs in the fifth. Skubal hit Edmundo Sosa with a pitch. DeJong followed with a single, advancing Sosa to third. Nootbaar’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run. Tommy Edman singled and, after a Dylan Carlson strikeout, Paul Goldschmidt brought in DeJong with a single.

Detroit got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning.

Baddoo led off with a double and moved to third on a long flyout. After Willi Castro walked, Harold Castro executed a safety squeeze to plate Baddoo. Willi Castro scored on Rogers’ triple to center.

--Field Level Media

