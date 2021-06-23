Cancel
MLB

Athletics build big early lead, blow out Rangers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 13 days ago
Matt Chapman homered and drove in three runs as the Oakland Athletics jumped out to a big lead before recording a 13-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Ramon Laureano also went deep among his three hits, and former Ranger Elvis Andrus and Mark Canha had two-run singles as part of their three-hit performances. Oakland provided insurance as Sean Murphy’s two-run double highlighted a four-run ninth inning.

The Athletics scored the first nine runs over the first three innings. By comparison, they had recorded nine runs during their previous three games combined -- all losses.

The offensive explosion Tuesday was more than enough for Cole Irvin (5-7), who needed just 40 pitches to work through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Willie Calhoun and Charlie Culberson each doubled in a run, and Eli White and Adolis Garcia each added an RBI single during the four-run frame for Texas.

Irvin allowed those four runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings.

White belted a two-out homer in the seventh inning and Joey Gallo went deep to lead off the eighth and trim Oakland’s lead to 9-6. Texas, however, was unable to draw closer and sustained its 20th loss in the last 24 games.

The Athletics set the tone right from the start against Taylor Hearn (2-2), who was making his first start of the season.

Canha worked a four-pitch walk to lead off the game before Chapman deposited a 2-2 fastball over the wall in center field. Chapman’s homer was his ninth of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Athletics quickly loaded the bases before Andrus made his mark against the team with which he spent his first 12 major league seasons. He bounced a single into center field to plate both Laureano and Lowrie and give Oakland a 4-0 lead.

All four runs were charged to Hearn, who took the loss after walking three batters and surrendering two hits in 2/3 inning.

The Athletics padded their advantage in the second, with Canha tripling to start the inning before coming home on Chapman’s groundout. Matt Olson walked before Laureano sent a 2-1 sinker over the wall in center field for his 13th homer of the season and second in his last six games.

Canha added a two-run single in the third inning to push Oakland’s lead to 9-0.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Community Policy