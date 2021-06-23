Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic Trials Pique Viewer Interest in Tokyo Summer Games

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid all the back-and-forth about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics during the pandemic, there are early indications of viewer interest in the summer games. U.S. Olympic team trials in swimming and track and field that aired Sunday on NBC fell short of gold-medal ratings...

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Ap#U S Olympic#Nba#Nhl#Tnt#Japanese#Cbs#Abc#Univision#Ion Television#Telemundo#Fox News Channel#Espn#Msnbc#Hgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Olympics to allow limited spectators at Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics will allow 50% capacity or up to 10,000 spectators inside venues hosting competitions this summer, officials announced on Monday. While spectators from abroad will still not be allowed into Japan, local fans may participate in the Summer Olympics, as long as officials don’t introduce new measures to prevent coronavirus infections in case an outbreak occurs, according to a joint statement by the Olympic committees and the Tokyo and Japanese governments.
Sportsfloridagators.com

Alfonso Mestre Qualifies For The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. – Alfonso Mestre qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will be representing Venezuela. Mestre crushed the minimum qualification time for Tokyo in the 800 with a time of 7:50.81. The minimum qualification time to qualify for Tokyo was 7:54.31. "This is what I have trained for all...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Malone closes in on Tokyo ticket at U.S Olympic trials

June 24 (Reuters) - Brody Malone backed up his win at the U.S. National Championships by taking the lead after Day 1 of the United States Olympic gymnastics trials on Thursday, as the Tokyo men's team began to come into focus. Malone, who claimed his first national title three weeks...
Saint Louis, MOsolzyatthemovies.com

U.S. Olympic Trials – Gymnastics – Tokyo 2020

The U.S. Olympic Trials are underway with Gymnastics coming into the spotlight NBC as the Summer Olympics in Tokyo inches closer. With swimming and diving already completed and Track and Field coming to a close this weekend, it’s time to see who gets to represent Team USA in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics. The action begins with the men’s competition taking place on Thursday, June 24 at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. Overall, NBC Olympics will present 10 hours of gymnastics coverage over four consecutive days and nights, including more than six hours on NBC. Live coverage culminates this Sunday, June 27, with primetime coverage of the women’s second night of competition at 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC.
Sportsdailybruin.com

Former Bruins to represent in Summer 2021 Tokyo Olympics

As UCLA Athletics takes a break for the summer, professional sports are still in full-swing, with many Bruin alums representing. Each summer Monday, Daily Bruin Sports will take a look at the standout performances of former UCLA greats from the past week as we count down the days until fall.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Wilson to join Staley at Tokyo Olympic Games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In addition to South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley leading her first Olympic team next month, Gamecock alumna A’ja Wilson will be part of the team representing the United States. USA Basketball announced Wilson will be joining the team Monday morning on NBC’s TODAY...
Soccervideochums.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Official Game

The Olympic Games are about to kick off so let's enjoy some virtual events in the meantime with The Official Tokyo 2020 Video Game. Throughout my few decades of gaming, I've always made note to pick up the latest Olympics video games because although they range wildly in quality, even the bad ones can be great fun to play with friends. Thankfully, this Tokyo 2020 game is one of the good ones as it contains 18 events with most of them being at least decent as well as features an overall appealing sense of style. Specifically, the athletes come in many shapes and sizes and there's a certain cartoonish quality about them. Throw in some goofy costumes and you're left with a fun-filled presentation. You can even create and dress up your own athletes which adds a sense of personality.
TV & VideosDeadline

NBC’s U.S. Olympic Trials Stick TV Ratings Landing On Sunday, ’60 Minutes’ Leads Viewers

If being Sunday’s highest-rated television program were a sport, then the US Olympic Trails on NBC would have taken the gold. The US Olympic trials, which determine the athletes who will make their way to Tokyo next month, continued with the final trial for Women’s Gymnastics. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will rep the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. Per Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates, the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. trial broadcast to an audience of 5.49 viewers and garnered a 1.2 rating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. Gymnastics Trials were headlined by the usual stars, but a handful of other gymnasts forced their way into the conversation. Simone Biles remains the star of Team USA, while young stars Suni Lee, Brody Malone and more will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Averages 2.7 Million Nightly Viewers

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials held its own against other network viewership over eight nights of racing in Omaha. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials held its own against other network viewership over eight nights of racing in Omaha, with the competition averaging just under 2.7 million viewers per finals session on NBC.
Tennishot96.com

Olympics-Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday. “Yeah, I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so… Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.
Sportsharrisondaily.com

Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Climbing's standing as a niche sport has always been a part of its appeal. A rock wall can be a place of solitude or of camaraderie with a small group of fellow climbers. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
Perkinston, MSPicayune Item

Reese wins Olympic Trials, will head to Tokyo

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast Athletics Hall of Fame member Brittney Reese punched her fourth ticket to the Olympics on Saturday night. She jumped 7.13 meters (23 feet, 4.75 inches) at the U.S. Olympic Trials at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to top the 12-woman field in the long jump. She’ll try to add another medal to her Olympic collection later this summer.
SportsDark Reading

Watch for Cybersecurity Games at the Tokyo Olympics

It was a close call, but the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics almost ended before it started. A harmful cyberattack threatened to cause severe disruptions to the opening ceremony and the subsequent sporting events. Fortunately, a sleepless night at the Olympics' technology operations center allowed for a speedy and efficient incident response process.
SportsFortune

Olympic trials are building excitement for Tokyo

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Spanx may pursue a sale, a new candidate enters the Massachusetts governor's race, and it's Olympic time. Have a peaceful Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy