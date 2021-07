Michael Conforto approached Pete Alonso with a message from the bench before the Mets first baseman led off the seventh inning in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader. Hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum relayed to Conforto a reminder for Alonso to keep Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the strike zone, not allowing him to “spray” his pitches. Already in the game, Alonso had just missed a homer in the first inning and stranded four runners on base over his next two plate appearances.