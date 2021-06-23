Suns take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Clippers
Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous meeting 104-103. Cameron Payne scored 29 points to help lead Phoenix to the win and Paul George totaled 26 points in defeat for LA.www.sacbee.com