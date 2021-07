Love Hemp Group PLC - London-based cannabidiol products maker - Says world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua signs three-year endorsement deal with company. Deal kicks off on July 1. "Under the agreement, Anthony Joshua is committed to becoming an ambassador of the Love Hemp brand and a key voice in the company's mission to promote its wellness brand," Love Hemp says. "In line with Anthony Joshua's desire to further support the development of the company in its international growth strategy, he will become a key shareholder of Love Hemp via his management company, 258 MGT Ltd, through the issuance of shares in lieu of cash compensation."