Germany confectioner Haribo is struggling to deliver sweets to UK customers due to a shortage of lorry drivers.In response to the shortfall, the company has reportedly cancelled upcoming promotions on its share bags as it attempts to protect availability.According to trade magazine The Grocer, Haribo told its wholesale and retail customers that it is “faced with several challenges throughout our supply chain including a shortage of drivers” but is “working flat out to manage the situation”.The note added that the issue meant the confectioner would have to cancel its planned promotions on its share size bag ranges, including £1...