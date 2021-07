Orlando City returns to Fort Lauderdale to write the second chapter in its newfound rivalry with Inter Miami on Friday, facing off against the in-state rival at 8 p.m. ET. The match will create the most hostile road environment for the Lions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. DRV PNK stadium will be open at full capacity to Inter Miami fans, and the stadium is sold out to a crowd of 18,000 fans.