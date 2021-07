As interest in the life science sector across the greater Bay Area continues unabated, some companies are looking to test the market with properties that may be able to fetch top dollar. In Berkeley, Lexington, Mass.-based Agenus has placed on the market the 25,400 square foot property it owns and occupies for $26 million, or just over $1,023 per square foot. The property, which is located at 901 Heinz Avenue is marketed by Cushman & Wakefield. One of the brokers working on marketing the property is Ryan Hattersley, and by the time this article was published, he has not returned several requests for comment on the sale of the property.