Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Soccer-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hYba_0acjOb1J00

(Reuters) - Five soccer players to watch at the Tokyo Olympics:

CARLI LLOYD (UNITED STATES)

One of the all-time greats of the women’s game, Lloyd will be 39 when the tournament begins and a late career revival of form has given her the chance of winning a third gold medal following success in 2008 and 2012.

The forward scored one of the most memorable goals in women’s soccer history with a spectacular effort from the halfway line as part of a hat-trick inside the opening 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final win over Japan.

Lloyd spent most of the successful 2019 World Cup campaign on the bench but she has come back from a 10-month layoff after knee surgery and is looking ready for Tokyo.

MOHAMED SALAH (EGYPT)

Not surprisingly, Egypt are desperate to include the finest player to emerge from the Arab world as one of the three over-age players in their squad for Tokyo.

A Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool, the 29-year-old’s participation is not yet secured, with talks continuing with his club.

If he does get the all-clear, Group C opponents Spain, Argentina and Australia will have to contend with his deft touch, clever movement and, above all, his eye for goal.

MANA IWABUCHI (JAPAN)

A World Cup winner with Japan in 2011, the 28-year-old former Bayern Munich forward recently joined Arsenal but her focus will first be on her role with the ‘Nadeshiko’.

Iwabuchi has scored 34 goals in 76 appearances for Japan and if the host nation are to enjoy medal success they will need their experienced striker to be on top form.

LUKAS NMECHA (GERMANY)

The 22-year-old forward won the golden boot and scored the winner in the final of this year’s UEFA Under-21 tournament and is key to German hopes at the Games.

The Hamburg-born striker grew up in England and has been part of Manchester City’s academy system but spent last season on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Nmecha, who can operate centrally or wide, represented England at age-group level until switching to Germany in March 2019. He made his debut against England.

GERSON (BRAZIL)

When Flamengo won the 2019 Copa Libertadores and back-to-back Brazilian league titles in 2019 and 2020, the quick-thinking Gerson was the heart of a midfield packed with characters.

The quiet 24-year-old was perhaps the most underrated player at the Rio de Janeiro club but his input was crucial in helping them to their greatest spell since Zico and Junior ruled the roost.

Gerson, no relation to the 1970 World Cup legend, had returned to Flamengo after a disappointing spell in Italy with Roma and Fiorentina. He quickly found his feet again and his impressive displays over two highly successful years won him another chance to prove himself in Europe. He left Flamengo in June to sign for French club Olympique Marseille.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arab#Group C#Bayern Munich#Arsenal#German#Belgian#Copa Libertadores#Brazilian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
SportsRadar Online.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Claps Back At Olympic Runner Gabby Thomas After She Expressed Disappointment In Fans Boycotting Games

Sha’Carri Richardson might be out of the Olympics, but she's taking no prisoners. The 21-year-old sprinter -- who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana -- is taking aim at Olympic runner Gabby Thomas after she expressed disappointment in fans who said they planned to boycott the games in support of Sha'Carri.
FIFAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Carli Lloyd makes history as USWNT soccer roster for Tokyo Olympics is announced

Carli Lloyd is going to celebrate her 39th birthday with a trip to the Tokyo Olympics. The two-time World Cup and Olympic champion was among the 18 players on the U.S. roster for the Tokyo Olympics that was announced Wednesday morning. Lloyd turns 39 on July 16, breaking Christie Rampone's record as the oldest U.S. woman to play in the Olympic soccer tournament by almost two years.
Combat SportsWNMT AM 650

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
FIFANBC Sports

Five things to know about the USWNT before the Olympics in Tokyo

The United States women’s national team hasn’t lost under its new coach, but is still looking for a first major trophy — no offense, SheBelieves Cup — for Vlatko Andonovski. It’s also looking for redemption on the OIympic stage after failing to medal for the first time In its history...
SoccerTribal Football

PSV coach Schmidt reiterates stance on Liverpool target Malen, Dumfries

PSV manager Roger Schmidt has reiterated that Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries will leave the club this summer. Dumfries has been linked with Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Everton, while Malen is reportedly on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Schmidt said of the pair:...
SoccerTribal Football

​Shevchenko backs England to overcome Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko believes England can go on to the final of Euro 2020. Shevchenko and his side were humiliated in the quarter finals by the Three Lions, losing 4-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane(2), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson. Shevchenko, who is a legend from his playing...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Joshua Zirkzee attracting interest from FC Basel

Bayern Munich has started preparations for the new season with non-internationals reporting at Sabner Strasse this week. Julian Nagelsmann will be working with younger players during July before senior players return at the end of the month. Along with Nagelsmann looking at some of the young players during the next...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
Soccerfroggyweb.com

Soccer-Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil forward Neymar said he hopes Argentina will be their opponents in the Copa America final and has no doubts that the hosts would come out on top against their fierce rivals. Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s semi-final in Rio de Janeiro thanks to...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Kgatlana joins Spanish giants Atletico Madrid

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has seen her career continue to scale new heights after signing a two-year deal with Atletico Madrid, moving from domestic rivals Eibar. Kgatlana has continued to break boundaries after winning the 2018 Caf African Footballer of the Year award and then catching the eye at the 2019 Fifa World Cup.
UEFA90min.com

Atletico Madrid 'willing to negotiate' with Liverpool over Saul Niguez

Atletico Madrid are open to selling midfielder Saul Niguez to Liverpool, who have him earmarked as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after his contract at Anfield expired at the end of the 2020/21 season - spurning offers from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to head to the French capital.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USWNT cruise past Mexico.

The first coaching change of the season, a breakout performance from Austin FC and a wild opening match at the Columbus Crew’s brand new Lower.com Stadium were just some of the storylines to take stock of coming off another packed week of action throughout MLS in Week 11. 27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 11 | MLSSoccer.com.
Soccerchatsports.com

Thembi Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana star signs for Atletico Madrid

Thembi Kgatlana, Atlético Madrid, South Africa women's national association football team, SD Eibar, Spain, Chinese Women's Super League, Portugal, Beijing BG Phoenix F.C., University of the Western Cape, Primera División. Banyana Banyama international Thembi Kgatlana has changed clubs in Spain by signing for Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old, who impressed last...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Barcelona's Griezmann Set to be Offered to Chelsea

Antoine Griezmann will be offered to Chelsea as Barcelona desperately attempt to cut costs this summer, accoring to reports. The Spanish giants are attemting to tie Lionel Messi down on a new contract but may not be able to register the Argentine unless they fix their finances. As per the...
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan go for Real Madrid midfielder Isco

AC Milan are moving for Isco after he skipped the first day of Real Madrid preseason training. After losing midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to rivals Inter, Milan are searching for a replacement and feel Isco is the right man for the job. Gazzetta dello Sport says Isco is a serious objective...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper

Chelsea are interested in signing Czech Republic and Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, according to reports. The shot-stopped was relegated to the Bundesliga 2 with the German club last season, so could be available this summer. As per Deich Stube, Chelsea are looking to bring Pavlenka in to act as...
UEFAchatsports.com

PSG Signs Achraf Hakimi From Inter Milan in $70.9 Million Move

Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of right back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan in a deal reportedly worth €60 million ($70.9 million). At just 22, Hakimi has already played for some of the biggest clubs in the world. The fullback helped Real Madrid to a Champions League title in 2017-18 and used a successful loan stint at Borussia Dortmund to earn a €40 million move to Inter Milan last summer.
UEFA90min.com

Barcelona sign Wolfsburg & Norway midfielder Ingrid Engen

Barcelona have moved quickly to replace departed captain Vicky Losada by striking a deal to sign Wolfsburg and Norway midfielder Ingrid Engen. Losada’s exit at the end of the club’s historic treble-winning season, which included thrashing Chelsea in the Champions League final, left a significant hole in central midfield. France international Kheira Hamrouai has also left the club this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy