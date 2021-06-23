Cancel
Can genetic tests predict children's risk of developing scoliosis?

By Wiley
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, investigators developed and validated a genetic risk score for predicting the onset and severity of the most common type of scoliosis in adolescents—called adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS). AIS causes spinal deformities in as many as 3% of youth, and because its heritability is high, genetic data could help improve detection.

medicalxpress.com
