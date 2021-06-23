Do hormonal contraceptives impact glaucoma risk?

In a conversation with Alicia Morgans on clinical characteristics of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) and identifying subsets of patients to improve personalized treatments, Christopher Sweeney shares data from a European Urology publication Overall Survival of Men with Metachronous Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer Treated with Enzalutamide and Androgen Deprivation Therapy highlighting the importance of intensification of hormonal therapy for these men. We have clear data for the benefit of docetaxel, abiraterone, apalutamide, and enzalutamide for treating prostate cancer, but these data have also provided new clues to previously undefined biology. In the paper being highlighted the authors report data for patients prospectively classified as "M0" at initial diagnosis from the interim analysis of the ENZAMET trial, with 34 mo of median follow-up for survivors. The three-year overall survival was 83% without and 89% with enzalutamide for all patients with metachronous metastases, and 83% and 92%, respectively, for the low-volume subset. The ENZAMET trial randomized patients with metastatic castration-sensitive disease between enzalutamide or a first-generation nonsteroidal anti-androgen as well as ongoing ADT.