Diseases & Treatments

Insights on the link between chronic stress and Alzheimer's disease

By Wiley
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic psychosocial stress—which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis)—may contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. A new review published in Biological Reviews describes how environmental and genetic factors can impact individuals' HPA axis, and ultimately their risk of Alzheimer's disease. The review also proposes a mechanism...

medicalxpress.com
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Doing This Exercise 3 Times a Week Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

We all know that exercise is important to keeping your body in top shape, especially as you age. But mounting research shows that breaking a sweat can be beneficial for more than just your heart health. In fact, a study has found that doing one simple exercise just three times a week can drastically reduce your risk of dementia. Read on to see what kind of workout you might want to work into your routine.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Treating Sleep Apnea with CPAP Therapy is Associated with Lower Risk of Heart Problems

Eligible participants at baseline had more than 1 year of continuous insurance coverage, allowing gaps less than 90 days, and were free of CVD 1 year prior to OSA diagnosis. A recent analysis of patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) found that moderate to severe OSA with no continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) use is associated with increased cardiovascular disease (CVD) incidence, whereas OSA with CPAP use was associated with decreased CVD incidence relative to no CPAP use, according to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine study.1.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

A new early sign of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is progressive and may emerge in the brain 20 to 30 years before diagnosis. It is therefore very important to pinpoint biomarkers—that is, physical and detectable signs of the disease—and to better understand the initial effects on the brain. In a recent study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia:...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
HealthHugo Daily News

Alzheimer’s disease and vocal outbursts

Disruptive vocal outbursts are among the most persistent behaviors found in nursing homes. These outbursts include screaming, swearing, crying, shouting, loud requests for attention, negative remarks to other residents and self-talk. As Alzheimer’s Disease progresses, such outbursts tend to increase, except during the late stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. Men tend to exhibit more aggressive…
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a progressive disease with no cure and high morbidity and mortality that occurs commonly in the general adult population, especially in people with diabetes and hypertension. Preservation of kidney function can improve outcomes and can be achieved through non-pharmacological strategies (eg, dietary and lifestyle adjustments) and chronic kidney disease-targeted and kidney disease-specific pharmacological interventions. A plant-dominant, low-protein, and low-salt diet might help to mitigate glomerular hyperfiltration and preserve renal function for longer, possibly while also leading to favourable alterations in acid-base homoeostasis and in the gut microbiome. Pharmacotherapies that alter intrarenal haemodynamics (eg, renin-angiotensin-aldosterone pathway modulators and SGLT2 [SLC5A2] inhibitors) can preserve kidney function by reducing intraglomerular pressure independently of blood pressure and glucose control, whereas other novel agents (eg, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists) might protect the kidney through anti-inflammatory or antifibrotic mechanisms. Some glomerular and cystic kidney diseases might benefit from disease-specific therapies. Managing chronic kidney disease-associated cardiovascular risk, minimising the risk of infection, and preventing acute kidney injury are crucial interventions for these patients, given the high burden of complications, associated morbidity and mortality, and the role of non-conventional risk factors in chronic kidney disease. When renal replacement therapy becomes inevitable, an incremental transition to dialysis can be considered and has been proposed to possibly preserve residual kidney function longer. There are similarities and distinctions between kidney-preserving care and supportive care. Additional studies of dietary and pharmacological interventions and development of innovative strategies are necessary to ensure optimal kidney-preserving care and to achieve greater longevity and better health-related quality of life for these patients.
Saint Louis, MOGenetic Engineering News

LDL Receptor Identified as Surprising Potential Therapeutic Target for Alzheimer’s Disease

Studies by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that high levels of a normal protein that is associated with reduced heart disease also protects against Alzheimer’s-like brain damage in mice. The study results suggest that raising levels of the low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) could potentially help to slow or stop cognitive decline.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Investigational Alzheimer's drug reduces molecular markers of the disease

An investigational Alzheimer's drug reduced molecular markers of disease and curbed neurodegeneration in the brain, without demonstrating evidence of cognitive benefit, in a phase 2/3 clinical trial led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis through its Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network-Trials Unit (DIAN-TU). These results led the trial leaders to offer the drug, known as gantenerumab, to participants as part of an exploratory open-label extension. The researchers continue to monitor changes in measures of Alzheimer's disease in those participants who are receiving the drug.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Too much work stress could lead to Alzheimer’s disease, study warns

PERTH, Australia — If your job is always putting you in a bad mood, you’ll be doing your brain a favor if you take up a career that makes you happier. A new study concludes that having a stressful job may lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at Curtin University in...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Biomarker of chronic cellular stress is associated with Huntington's disease, shows study

A new University of California, Irvine-led study finds that the persistence of a marker of chronic cellular stress, previously associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), also takes place in the brains of Huntington's disease (HD) patients. Chronic cellular stress results in the...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

Health Matters: The effect of Alzheimer's disease on caregivers

HOUSTON — Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. It can be devastating, and often times, it takes a greater toll on the caretaker than the patient. “The loved ones suffer even more, because at a point, the individual doesn’t know what’s happening because...
Public Health95.3 MNC

Possible link between COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome in question

COVID-19 can have a lot of long-term effects. It’s not clear whether chronic fatigue syndrome is one of them. The C-D-C is looking at possible connections between COVID and chronic fatigue. I-U School of Medicine associate dean Fen-Lei Chang cautions not to jump to conclusions. He says even if they’re connected, the fatigue could be an indirect result of stress and anxiety, or could mean the infection’s not completely gone.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Subconscious changes in movement may predict Alzheimer's disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations -- known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR) -- and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. A new study, led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Washington University at St. Louis, analyzed FMAR patterns in cognitively healthy adults who were also tested for established biomarkers of preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. The team found that FMAR was associated with preclinical AD pathology in women, suggesting that FMAR may be a new biomarker for AD before cognitive symptoms begin. Results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.