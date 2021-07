Six teams have already punched their tickets to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, and two more will join on Tuesday as the round of 16 wraps up. The slate is highlighted by England facing Germany at Wembley. The Three Lions topped Group D with seven points, and while they've yet to concede, they also have scored just two goals. Germany earned a late draw against Hungary to finish second in Group F, setting up a showdown between two of the most talented teams on the continent.