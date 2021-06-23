Cancel
Leonicorn Swap Growing Ecosystem

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with a deflationary token model. Like any other blockchain, it is decentralized with no third-party interference. Currently, it is the best market platform with features like NFT marketplace, Lottery, IDO, and other Advanced Features. It offers an impressive and user-friendly interface to its vast...

bitcoinist.com
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The Blockchain Technology in Financial Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Blockchain Technology in Financial manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Blockchain Technology in Financial research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Blockchain Technology in Financial. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV etc.Get an Inside Scoop of Blockchain Technology in Financial MarketThe majority of market leaders expect their companies-and the Blockchain Technology in Financial industry to see upside in top-line, largely driven by revolutionary and diversified new technology segments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. Most of Blockchain Technology in Financial industry executives expect bottom-line to rise inline with revenue, as revenue is coming from new markets and rationalize costs in research and development (R&D) processes using cutting-edge techniques.In this highly competitive & fast evolving Blockchain Technology in Financial industry, the top strategic priorities would remain consistent like innovation, diversification, M&A, and talent management. The scope of market study is formulated keeping a check on latest Blockchain Technology in Financial product category and high-end applications and country where trade volume and good cash flow is seen.Scope of the ReportApplication: Syndicated Loans, Insurance, Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments, OthersProduct Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Permissioned BlockchainGeographical Regions: North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEVHave a different scope in mind; Go with Customized version@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026Major Highlights & Features of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market ReportDemand Determinants: Tapping top notch application and product type that seeks high growth potentials.Key Strategic Developments: To target untapped regions more aggressively by focusing on product/service developments, innovation and R & D, new launches, Merger & acquisitions, JVs & partnerships.Market Dynamics: Growth drivers, restraints & opportunities available in Blockchain Technology in Financial industry is examined with reference relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.Analytical Tool & Evaluation Model: In addition to statistical review of market size estimation in dollar term and sales volume / shipments; the market study includes qualitative insights of Blockchain Technology in Financial using models such as Porters 5-Forces, PESTLE analysis, 5C, FPNV Positioning, Ansoff Matrix, Perpetual Mapping, Heat Map Analysis, BCG Matrix etc.Buy 2021 Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3046015The Blockchain Technology in Financial study includes market data from 2016 to 2026, with base year as 2020 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.Some Extracts from Table of Content • Overview of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market • Market dynamics • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2016-2026) • Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2016-2020) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2016-2026) • Competitive Situation and Trends • Market Share Analysis (2019-2021E) • Suppliers High Performance Manufacturing Base Distribution • Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category • Blockchain Technology in Financial Manufacturing Cost Analysis • Marketing Strategy Analysis • Research Conclusions ………………ContinuedRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026 Thanks for reading Blockchain Technology in Financial Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like USA, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, Europe, or APAC etc.
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Credential-focused blockchain is moving mainnet to proof-of-stake

A blockchain platform that allows businesses and developers to issue and manage verifiable credentials has announced that it is transitioning to a proof-of-stake algorithm. Dock says the switch to PoS will further decentralize its network — increasing the number of validators involved in securing its infrastructure, and enhancing governance measures.
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Philippine Stock Exchange wants to launch local crypto markets first

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is aiming to be first in line when financial regulators give the green light for crypto asset trading in the country. On Friday, July 2, CNN reported that PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the local bourse should be the country’s first exchange platform for crypto assets. He stated:
ComputersCoinTelegraph

EY publishes an Ethereum scaling solution to the public domain

Ernest & Young's (EY's) attempts to promote secure and private transactions over public blockchains at cheaper costs has culminated in the release of Nightfall 3. The company announced the news via a release on July 1, stating that Nightfall 3 combines zero-knowledge proofs with optimistic rollups — zk-Optimistic Rollups — to improve transaction efficiency on Ethereum.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Can Google Trends Predict The Last Bitcoin Leg Up?

The Google trends data for the search term “Bitcoin” shows that the curve today is similar to that of the 2017 bull market. As pointed out by Twitter user Bitcoin Archive, the Google Trends graph for “Bitcoin” matches up with the last leg up for the 2017 bull market. Here...
Commodities & Futurebeincrypto.com

Stobox Exchange Promises Innovative Approach to Crypto Investing

Stobox is an award-winning company that provides technology tools and consulting services to streamline all operations with digital assets and tokenized securities. Launched in 2019, Stobox has spent two years on R&D and building a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services in the field of digital assets and tokenization (read more about Stobox here).
Electionscryptopotato.com

Civicpower: Making Blockchain-Based Voting a Reality

It’s a tale as old as blockchain technology itself – can they be successfully leveraged into an effective and transparent voting network?. Elections have become a focal point of discussion, but unfortunately, one of the main points on each agenda is their legitimacy. Traditional systems are anything but transparent, and many people are left wondering if their votes actually matter.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

PM Of Vietnam Orders Central Bank To Conduct Cryptocurrency Pilot Implementation

Phạm Minh Chính, the prime minister of Vietnam, has mandated the country’s Central Bank to study and pilot cryptocurrency implementation. This puts Vietnam’s State Bank as the first bank of a country to explore the practicability and functions of central Bank Digital currencies (CBDCs). The country’s State Bank is about...
MarketsNEWSBTC

$Bugg Inu a Decentralized form of Cryptocurrency

Bugg Inu is the world’s first decentralized investment platform for Cryptocurrency traders. The platform offers a unique combination of an easy-to-use service with ambitious economics, which will benefit traders. Bugg Inu is not just a cryptocurrency exchange. It’s also a yield generation protocol that pays regular dividends to its users-cutting out of the traditional middleman in favor of an autonomous, self-regulatory system.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, DOGE, Ethereum, USDT: Investing in one of these is literally a ‘gamble’ at this point

Cryptocurrencies are multi-faceted assets with distinct use cases. They can be categorized as digital properties, digital currencies, digital platforms or digital/decentralized applications. The aforementioned compartmentalization encapsulates Michael Saylor’s “four quadrant magic.”. Bitcoin, according to the MicroStrategy CEO, leads the first category. It is the “king of digital property” and an...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Open Banking Fintech FaizPay Secures £526K+ via Seedrs from 79 Investors

a company offering a truly multi-channel fast and fair payments service that’s built on Open Banking rails, has secured 87% or £526,958 of its fundraising target of £600,001 from 79 investors (at the time of writing) via a securities offering on Seedrs. As of July 4, 2021, there are 34 days left in the company’s sale.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Grayscale Investments Adds Cardano to Flagship Digital Large Cap Fund

Earlier this week, cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments announced that it had added Cardano (ADA) to its digital large cap fund (GDLC) — marking the crypto project as the fund’s third largest component. Cardano is a decentralized proof-of-stake smart contract platform headed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of...
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Trustless bridges may be the key to blockchain interoperability

Crypto and blockchain enthusiasts take pride in belonging to a community that is working on the future of financial systems. Yet, the community is innately fragmented thanks to multiple blockchains working independently of each other. The dream of mass adoption of blockchain and decentralized finance faces a major hurdle: a lack of interoperability.
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Protocol and Why Is It Important for Crypto?

Cryptocurrency runs on the blockchain, and blockchain technology comprises many computational rules or procedures—some of which you may have heard of as buzzwords in the media. Collectively, these rules are referred to as protocols. However, they are more than commands on a computer. So, here’s what a blockchain protocol really...