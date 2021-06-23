Cancel
Parental monitoring and consistency in adolescence can reduce young Black men's likelihood of criminal behavior

By American Society of Criminology
Phys.org
 12 days ago

New research examined the effect of different parenting styles during adolescence on crime among African American men. The study found that parenting styles characterized by little behavioral control placed youth at significant risk for adult crime, even though some of those styles included high levels of nurturance. In contrast, youth whose parents monitored them, were consistent in their parenting, and had high levels of behavioral control were at lowest risk for adult crime.

