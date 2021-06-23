■ Developing Town: Local dairymen unite to solve butter dearth with new brand

(Editorial Note: Part 208 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1946-1960.) During World War II there was rationing of goods to the consumers on a large scale. That was a new experience for the citizens of America. Families had ration tickets for meat, gasoline, tires, and other necessities, one of them being butter. This resulted in people patronizing illegal sellers of these goods ... black marketeers. The government responded with the Office of Price Administration and it helped in keeping commodity prices within reasonable limits.