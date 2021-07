Her ultimate goal was to earn one billion dollars, but now the social media, socialite, mogul, Paris Hilton, has shared that she is more focused on babies over billions. In her 2020 documentary, This is Paris, Hilton revealed that her most sought after achievement was to earn one billion dollars, but on Tuesday, on the Just for Variety podcast, Paris explained, “That was such a goal of mine before because I wasn’t happy in my personal life.”