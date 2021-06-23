Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Songbirds and humans share some common speech patterns

By McGill University
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you listen to songbirds, you will recognize repeated melodies or phrases. Each phrase is made up of distinct sounds, strung together. A study from researchers at McGill University has found that the song phrases of many songbird species follow patterns that are similar to those used in human speech. At least in some respects.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songbirds#Birdsong#Penguins#Mcgill University#Current Biology#Ph D#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Softwarepharmaceuticalintelligence.com

The Future of Speech-Based Human-Computer Interaction

As technology continues to advance, the human-computer relationship develops alongside with it. As researchers and developers find new ways to improve a computer’s ability to recognize the distinct pitches that compose a human’s voice, the potential of technology begins to push back what people previously thought was possible. This constant improvement in technology has allowed us to identify new potential challenges in voice-based technological interaction.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Patterns of Genetic Mutations Linked with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in Humans

Researchers headed by a team at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. Reporting in Nature Neuroscience on their analysis of exome sequencing data from more than 1,000 individuals with OCD, the scientists say their findings “… support a contribution of rare damaging coding variation to OCD risk.” They suggest the work confirms the validity of targeting specific genes as a potential treatment approach for OCD, and also points to new avenues of study for the commonly debilitating condition.
WildlifeNeuroscience News

Study Pinpoints Role of Dopamine in Songbird’s Brain Plasticity

Summary: Dopamine drives neuroplasticity in the auditory pallium region of the zebra finch brain, researchers report. Neuroscientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have demonstrated in new research that dopamine plays a key role in how songbirds learn complex new sounds. Published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the finding that...
Petssciencealert.com

Which Animals Talk The Most? Depends on How You Define 'Talk'

A pandemonium of parrots, a cackle of hyenas, an exaltation of larks – these are just a few of the animals that we define by the sounds they make. For humans, communication is the bedrock of our relationships and part of how we successfully function in our daily lives. Animals make sounds to issue warnings, attract mates, signal distress, find one another and defend their territory; similarly to us, their vocal cords fulfill myriad purposes that lay their social foundations and ensure their survival.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

What's the chattiest animal?

A pandemonium of parrots, a cackle of hyenas, an exaltation of larks — these are just a few of the animals that we define by the sounds they make. For humans, communication is the bedrock of our relationships and part of how we successfully function in our daily lives. Animals make sounds to issue warnings, attract mates, signal distress, find one another and defend their territory; similarly to us, their vocal chords fulfill myriad purposes that lay their social foundations and ensure their survival.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Top Geneticist Says That the Diagram About Human Evolution From Apes Should Be Removed From Textbooks

Does the modern human really have a common ancestor with apes, as science teaches us? Or are there chemical processes that biologists still have to uncover? Humans have consciousness and a creative mind that allow us to be much intelligent, creative and to anticipate the future. Such traits made many philosophers and great thinkers conclude that the human race is the result of something more than just ‘biological luck’ or a mere accident of nature.
WildlifeNature.com

Genomic methods reveal independent demographic histories despite strong morphological conservatism in fish species

Human overexploitation of natural resources has placed conservation and management as one of the most pressing challenges in modern societies, especially in regards to highly vulnerable marine ecosystems. In this context, cryptic species are particularly challenging to conserve because they are hard to distinguish based on morphology alone, and thus it is often unclear how many species coexist in sympatry, what are their phylogenetic relationships and their demographic history. We answer these questions using morphologically similar species of the genus Mugil that are sympatric in the largest coastal Marine Protected Area in the Tropical Southwestern Atlantic marine province. Using a sub-representation of the genome, we show that individuals are assigned to five highly differentiated genetic clusters that are coincident with five mitochondrial lineages, but discordant with morphological information, supporting the existence of five species with conserved morphology in this region. A lack of admixed individuals is consistent with strong genetic isolation between sympatric species, but the most likely species tree suggests that in one case speciation has occurred in the presence of interspecific gene flow. Patterns of genetic diversity within species suggest that effective population sizes differ up to two-fold, probably reflecting differences in the magnitude of population expansions since species formation. Together, our results show that strong morphologic conservatism in marine environments can lead to species that are difficult to distinguish morphologically but that are characterized by an independent evolutionary history, and thus that deserve species-specific management strategies.
Phys.org

How fish got their spines

In the movie "A Fish Called Wanda," the villain Otto effortlessly gobbles up all the occupants of Ken`s fish tank. Reality, however, is more daunting. At least one unfortunate fan who re-enacted this scene was hospitalized with a fish stuck in the throat. This was also was a painful lesson in ichthyology (the scientific study of fishes)—namely that the defense of some fishes consists of needle-sharp fin spines.
WildlifePhys.org

Male dragonflies lose their 'bling' in hotter climates

A study published the week of July 5 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences led by Michael Moore at Washington University in St. Louis finds that dragonfly males have consistently evolved less breeding coloration in regions with hotter climates. "Our study shows that the wing pigmentation of...
WildlifePhys.org

Underground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants—those that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation—are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the underground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants use sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbor complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of underground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-underground connections.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Common Mechanism Underlies Some Behavioral Traits Seen in Autism and Schizophrenia

Summary: Certain genes that are mutated or missing in those with schizophrenia and autism cause similar dysfunction in neural networks within the thalamus. Many neurodevelopmental disorders share similar symptoms, such as learning disabilities or attention deficits. A new study from MIT has uncovered a common neural mechanism for a type of cognitive impairment seen in some people with autism and schizophrenia, even though the genetic variations that produce the impairments are different for each condition.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Natural Human Molecule Identified That Blocks Toxic Forms of Parkinson’s-Related Protein

Researchers at the UAB and the UniZar have identified a human peptide found in the brain that blocks the α-synuclein aggregates involved in Parkinson’s disease and prevents their neurotoxicity. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this could be one of the organism’s natural mechanisms with which to fight aggregation. The discovery may help to develop new therapeutic and diagnosis strategies for Parkinson’s disease and other synuclein pathologies.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Global network analysis in Schizosaccharomycespombe reveals three distinct consequences of the common 1-kb deletion causing juvenile CLN3 disease

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85471-4, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 1c, where data points in the bar graph plot appeared incorrectly in green colour. As a results, the Figure legend,. “General overview of SGA analysis of btn1 mutants versus ade6...
Mental HealthPsyPost

New research sheds light on the neural response to reward in depression and social anxiety

A study recently published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience provides new details about the possible neurophysiological underpinnings of depression and social anxiety. The findings indicate that people with depression tend to have blunted brain responses to rewards. Those with social anxiety, on the other hand, tend to have enhanced brain responses to positive monetary and social feedback as well as enhanced responses to negative social feedback.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers discover unusual competition between charge density wave and superconductivity

A research team led by Prof. Chen Xianhui from University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) found an unusual competition between charge density wave (CDW) and superconductivity in CsV3Sb5, a layered kagome metal, which provides key experimental evidence for understanding novel CDW and superconductivity. The result was published in Nature Communications and recommended as featured article.
Scienceprofootballtalkline.com

3 Great Discoveries Relating Why We Are The Only Human Species

Three findings in recent days have just changed what we knew about the origin of the human race and of our own species, Homo sapiens . It is possible – some experts say – that we should discard this concept to refer to ourselves, since these discoveries suggest that we are a Frankenstein with pieces of other human species with whom not so long ago we shared a planet, sex and children.