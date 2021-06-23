Foreign-born status, but not acquired US citizenship, protects many immigrants from criminal victimization
Until recently, data on criminal victimization did not include information on the status—immigrant or citizen—of respondents. In a recent study, researchers used new data that include respondents' status to explore the association between citizenship status and risk of victimization. They found that for many, a person's foreign-born status, but not their acquired U.S. citizenship, protects against criminal victimization.phys.org