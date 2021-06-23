Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Foreign-born status, but not acquired US citizenship, protects many immigrants from criminal victimization

By American Society of Criminology
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Until recently, data on criminal victimization did not include information on the status—immigrant or citizen—of respondents. In a recent study, researchers used new data that include respondents' status to explore the association between citizenship status and risk of victimization. They found that for many, a person's foreign-born status, but not their acquired U.S. citizenship, protects against criminal victimization.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizenship#Rape#U S Immigration#Immigration Policy#Psu#Ncvs#Noncitizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

July 4 is the time to remove the asterisk from US citizenship

Lindsay M. Chervinsky, Ph.D. is a presidential historian and a Senior Fellow at the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University. She is also the author of "The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution" and can be followed on Twitter @lmchervinsky. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden to push millions of immigrants to apply for US citizenship

The Biden administration launched a government-wide effort aimed at encouraging millions of immigrants to apply to become U.S. citizens, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. Officials at its U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency debuted an inter-agency plan to make the 9 million lawful permanent residents who may be...
Madison, WIwglr.com

Essential immigrant workers to pressure lawmakers to include citizenship option in national infrastructure bill

MADISON, Wis.– Dozens of immigrant workers are getting ready for the last leg of their 9-day, 90 mile march, from Milwaukee to Madison. Tomorrow, they’ll walk from Olbrich Park to the Wisconsin State Capitol tomorrow, where they’ll hold a rally, pressuring lawmakers to fight for a citizenship option in the national infrastructure bill, which is slowly making its way through Congress.
KidsPhys.org

What do children think of economic inequality? We did an experiment to find out

COVID-19 is increasing economic inequality around the world. On the one hand, the number of people in extreme poverty is on the rise for the first time in decades. The World Bank estimates at least 119 million more people will no longer have access to clean water, food and shelter as a consequence of the pandemic. On the other hand, the wealthy have benefited from a soaring stock market, rising house prices and better job security.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Nurse-midwives are heartened by recent change in state law

Even before the global pandemic forced health care into the spotlight, the world had been steadily more dazzled by advancing medical technology and treatments. Except, that is, in the delivery room, where one of the oldest forms of medicine — midwifery — is enjoying a spike in popularity. In Arkansas,...
Posted by
Desiree Peralta

New Jersey started distributing $500 stimulus checks to thousands of households around the state

The state Department of Treasury said Friday that the first 51,000 rebate checks would be mailed to some of the more than 760,000 eligible families. Under the $46.4 billion state budget approved by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, couples earning less than $150,000 with at least one dependent child and individuals earning less than $75,000 with at least one dependent kid are eligible for income tax rebates of up to $500.
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Supreme Court’s bail reform behind NM crime spike

Bail reform was brought to our state by the late N.M. Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels. With the backing of the Supreme Court opinion he authored, Walter Brown v. The State of N.M., he traveled the state convincing voters, citizens and the like that he had the answers to the crime problems. He claimed 30% to 40% of county jail inmates were there simply because of their inability to post the cash bond set by a judge. He said the bondsmen were further responsible for this because only the rich people could afford to bond out, leaving the poor languishing in jail. He also said the offenders who are dangerous or a flight risk would be dealt with accordingly. The worst of the worst offenders would be denied bail and the low-level, non-violent offenders would be quickly released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Gloucester County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Opinion – Court upholds prior ruling on gender equality

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Gloucester v. Grim, ending a long fight over whether a student born female should be allowed to use a multi-user male bathroom. The ruling comes as parents around the commonwealth get their first look at the new, transgender-friendly...
Florida Statedoralfamilyjournal.com

Bill Passed to Strengthen Civics Education in Florida

House Bill 5 (HB5) was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, to revise the Social Studies requirements for high school graduation in the State, requiring from the Department of Education (DOE) a development of a civics curriculum to be incorporated “as part of regular school work in kindergarten through grade 12”. The new law will be effective July 1st, 2021.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Educationsouthernminn.com

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Fights break out as neo-Nazi white supremacists march through Philadelphia

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.Onlookers jeered at the group, with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...