COVID-19 vaccines remain the main hope of stopping the ongoing pandemic, and for this strategy to achieve its full potential, estimates are that at least 70% of the population need to be vaccinated. As some countries continue to be ravaged by COVID-19, others have seen significant reductions in new cases due, at least in part, to widespread vaccination of their citizens. Over 2.3 billion doses have been administered worldwide, and more than 50% of eligible individuals have received at least one vaccine dose in more than a dozen different countries.