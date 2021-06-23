Cancel
Opinion: Column: Wait. What?

By Kenneth B. Lourie
fairfaxconnection.com
After each individual appointment with my oncologist, either virtual or in person, all my prescription needs and my next round of appointments are scheduled while I wait. Typically, my oncologist will ask me which days and times are convenient. Our cycle for such responses is every three months, after my quarterly scans. Since it's a regular routine, we've come to know our schedules three months in advance so we can make suitable and available arrangements – both medically and socially, so as to not upset any previously scheduled apple carts. It's not that often that any non-cancer activities might conflict with a Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg. Nevertheless, scheduling is preferable to rescheduling. And since time is a-wastin', there's no time like the present to smooth out any potential blips on the calendar.

