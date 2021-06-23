Cancel
Study on fiscal policy advocates for making hay while the sun shines

By Wiley
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in Economic Inquiry that examined data from 133 countries from 1950-2014 found that a reduction in fiscal space—with fiscal space being the ability of governments to provide resources without undermining fiscal sustainability—in high income countries following the global financial crisis in 2007-2009 prevented these economies from adopting countercyclical fiscal policies. A countercyclical fiscal policy stance aims to smooth out business cycle fluctuations, through greater spending during recessions and lower spending during booms.

