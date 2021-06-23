Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

MicroRNAs may play a role in COVID-19

By Wiley
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine indicates that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, produces microRNAs that can have impacts on infected cells. MicroRNAs are genetic molecules that prevent the production of particular proteins by binding to and destroying messenger RNAs that code for those proteins.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vitamin D#Immune System#Respiratory System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Virus Produces microRNA That Can Have Impacts on Infected Cells

New research published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine indicates that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, produces microRNAs that can have impacts on infected cells. MicroRNAs are genetic molecules that prevent the production of particular proteins by binding to and destroying messenger RNAs that code for those proteins.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 Effect on Muscle May Be Immune-Related

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The muscle damage sometimes seen with COVID-19 appears to be due to the immune response, not to direct invasion of muscle tissue by the virus, a new autopsy series suggests. "While it is not uncommon to experience muscle pain during other viral illnesses, the exact...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Convalescent Plasma May Cut Deaths in Hematologic Cancer and COVID-19

Last Updated: June 21, 2021. Lower 30-day mortality seen in hospitalized adults, including those admitted to ICU, requiring mechanical ventilation. MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For hospitalized patients with hematologic cancers and COVID-19, convalescent plasma therapy is associated with lower 30-day mortality, according to a study published online June 17 in JAMA Oncology.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Addgene’s Role Speeding Science in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, Addgene closed for two weeks. Universities around the world were shutting down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Addgene needed to figure out how to respond. When we reopened, it was with a plan to ensure that scientists around the world would have access to the reagents necessary to understand, research, and combat this disease.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Computer simulation may yield new COVID-19 drug

A Stanford eye expert and his colleagues have unearthed an idle drug that could possibly be repurposed to stave off SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The drug works not by disabling the virus, as typical antiviral drugs do, but by gumming up one of our own proteins. Viruses frequently...
Public HealthEurekAlert

International panel discusses the role of data in the COVID-19 pandemic

Data collection and international exchange remain critical to contain the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. In addition to case numbers, reproduction rates, and modeling, topics such as sensitivity and specificity of tests and vaccine efficacy have dominated public debate in recent months. Experts will discuss the importance of data in the current pandemic and how it can help to increase preparedness for international health emergencies in the future at this international virtual panel discussion organized by the Leopoldina.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Medication Type for T2DM May Affect Severe COVID-19 Outcomes

Premorbid GLP1-RA use, SGLT2i use associated with lower 60-day mortality compared to premorbid DPP4i use. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The use of certain classes of diabetes medications prior to severe COVID-19 infection is associated with lower mortality in patients with diabetes, according to a study published online June 16 in Diabetes Care.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 Vaccinations May Be Weakened by Liver Disease

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients who have received liver transplants or have advanced liver fibrosis may not get adequate protection against COVID-19 from two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, researchers say. Physicians should test these patients and consider administering a...
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

COVID-19 May Alter Gray Matter in the Brain

Researchers found lower gray matter volume in this brain region was associated with a higher level of disability among COVID-19 patients, even six months after hospital discharge. Gray matter is vital for processing information in the brain and gray matter abnormality may affect how well neurons function and communicate. The...
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

COVID-19 safety protocols may have affected our immune systems

Face masks and social distancing have helped limit the spread of COVID-19 for the past year and a half, but health officials believe these protocols may have also weakened our immune responses to other viruses. Dr. Ann Falsey, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Rochester Medical Center, said...
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Link between obesity and COVID-19 may not be what it seems

Obesity is frequently cited as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, but the role of weight bias and discrimination in that risk demands further investigation, according to Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Ottawa and medical director of the Bariatric Medical Institute in Ottawa.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Staying fit may decrease death risk in COVID-19

In a new study from the University of Toronto, researchers found that improving your heart and respiratory fitness level may help protect you from COVID-19. The findings indicate that fit people have a reduced risk of dying from the disease. In the study, the team examined a cohort of 2,690...
Chapel Hill, NCwfdd.org

New Research From NCSU, UNC May Lead To COVID-19 Treatment

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may have found a way to treat COVID-19 using a form of inhalation therapy. The process involves developing cells that mimic the makeup of cells found in the lungs, which users take in using a small inhalation therapy device. If the virus that causes COVID-19 enters the body, it will bond with the fake cells, known as nanodecoys, where it’s prevented from replicating itself. The body’s immune system can then take over to clear the now-idle virus.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Ferulic acid-mediated modulation of apoptotic signaling pathways in cancer.

Ashutosh Gupta, Amit Kumar Singh, Mariam Loka, Abhay Kumar Pandey, Anupam Bishayee. Ferulic acid (4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid, FA), a hydroxycinnamic acid derived from various seeds, nuts, leaves, and fruits, exists in a free form as well as is covalently conjugated with polysaccharides, glycoproteins, polyamines, lignin, and hydroxy fatty acids of plant cell walls. It exhibits a variety of pharmacological effects, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, vasodilatory, antithrombotic, antimicrobial, anti-allergic, antiviral, hepatoprotective, and anticancer activities. FA induces the expression of cell cycle-related proteins, such as p53 and p21, and reduces cyclin D1 and cyclin E levels. Moreover, FA triggers apoptosis and autophagic cell death depending on intracellular reactive oxygen species production in various cancer cell lines. The potential apoptotic action of FA is mediated by altered expression of procaspase-3, procaspase-8, procaspase-9, poly (ADP ribose) polymerase, Bcl-2, and Bax. It blocks the activation of both the canonical Smad and noncanonical extracellular-signal-regulated kinase/Akt (protein kinase B) pathways in various cancer cells. However, due to low solubility and permeability, its availability to biological systems is limited. Therefore, encapsulation of FA into chitosan tripolyphosphate nanoparticles may enhance its cytocompatibility, solubility, and anticancer potential. The nanohybrids of FA and double layered hydroxide exhibit cellular delivery properties of intercalated molecules on cancer cell lines. This chapter summarizes the anticancer efficacy of FA with an emphasis on the role of apoptosis, and underlying molecular mechanisms involving various signaling pathways in tumor cells.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Structure-guided T cell vaccine design could offer broad protection SARS-CoV-2 variants

Gaurav Gaiha, MD, DPhil, a member of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard, studies HIV, one of the fastest-mutating viruses known to humankind. But HIV's ability to mutate isn't unique among RNA viruses -- most viruses develop mutations, or changes in their genetic code, over time. If a virus is disease-causing, the right mutation can allow the virus to escape the immune response by changing the viral pieces the immune system uses to recognize the virus as a threat, pieces scientists call epitopes.