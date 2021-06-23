Cancel
TXT tease new version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)'

By Carmen Chin
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, have announced a new version of their latest title track, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’. The band’s label Big Hit Music uploaded the cover image for the upcoming song on Twitter yesterday (June 22), alongside its release date on June 25 at 6pm KST. The teaser also indicates that the new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ will feature three as-yet-unrevealed guest artists.

On July 4 KST, the Big Hit Music boy group unveiled a lyrics video for the remix of their recent single "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring not only Seori, but rappers Woodie Gochild and pH-1. The fully animated lyrics video reflects the story of the song, which is centered around a boy whose life has renewed meaning when he finds true love amidst the chaos.
