Today on The Odd Couple, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker agree that Chris Paul's legacy will take a ding if he doesn't win the NBA Finals this year. Getting over the hump to make the Finals put him in the same class as Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson which is great. But now the 36-year old has to close the deal because he will never have a better opportunity to capitalize and if he loses to the Hawks or to the Bucks without Giannis, he will lose all the good will he's earned this year.