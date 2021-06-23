OPINION: Why we should celebrate Juneteenth

Independence Day is coming soon. It will be on July 4th, just as it is every year. I have noticed that many people, including myself, have taken to calling this holiday the 4th of July, rather than by its correct name. I don’t understand why this has happened. We don’t do this with our other holidays that are on fixed dates. No one says “Have a Merry 25th of December”, or “Have a Happy 31 December and January 1”. We call them by their proper names. I realize that these are dates that we have assigned to these holidays. No one knows the date on which Jesus Christ was born. We are not even certain of the year. Our year begins on a day that was arbitrarily chosen also. Either of these occasions could have been celebrated at any time during the year. In the case of Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence was actually voted on and signed on July 2nd, 1776. It was announced publicly on July 4th, 1776, so that ended up being the date we celebrate. I am concerned that by using the term “the 4th of July” we are draining this celebration of some of its original patriotic meaning. I have decided that I am going to use the term Independence Day to help me remember what it is about and the sacrifices made by those people 245 years ago. I would encourage all of you to do so also.