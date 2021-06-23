Cancel
Politics

OPINION: Why we should celebrate Juneteenth

By The Roanoke Times
Southwest Virginia Today
 12 days ago

We are a people who have no problem dressing up in green each St. Patrick’s Day and celebrating an ethnicity that most of us aren’t. So why, then, is it so hard for some of us to embrace Juneteenth?. We noticed this curious passage earlier this week in a story...

