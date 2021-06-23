Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davie County, NC

Obituaries for the week of June 24

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 14 days ago

Mrs. Zella Mae “Susie” Ratledge Gough, 90, of Highway 801 passed away peacefully, Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Cletus Howard and Ruby Mae Baity Ratledge. Mrs. Gough was an active member of Courtney Baptist Church and served the church faithfully with the W.M.U, Adult Choir, and as a Sunday School Teacher for the children. She was also active in working with the Courtney Baptist Church Sunshine Club and Clothing Closet. She retired from Davie County School Systems where she worked at North Davie Junior High School and Pinebrook Elementary School. Mrs. Gough also worked with Hanes Hoisery, enjoyed hosting Camp Courtney, and loved to read, cross-stitch, and complete puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delma “Bud” Gough; her son, Buddy Dale Gough; and by twin brothers, Thurmund and Kerman Ratledge. Surviving are her granddaughters, Jessica Jarrett and husband, Aaron; Julie Gough; daughter-in-law, Ella Gough; her loving best friend, Louella Sutphin; and her sister, Marie Powell of Mocksville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 21, 2021 at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Dr. Richard Capps. She will lie in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church General Fund, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

www.ourdavie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#The Week Of#Flowers And Plants#Ruby Mae Baity#Thurmund#3341 Courtney Church Road#C N A#C M T#Iii#Eaton Funeral Home#Humane Society#N Main#Campbell Rrb Mcguire#Iredell High School#Church Of God In Harmony#Davie Funeral Service#Clemmons High School#Catawba College#Board Of Education#Americ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy