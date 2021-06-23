Obituaries for the week of June 24

Mrs. Zella Mae “Susie” Ratledge Gough, 90, of Highway 801 passed away peacefully, Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Cletus Howard and Ruby Mae Baity Ratledge. Mrs. Gough was an active member of Courtney Baptist Church and served the church faithfully with the W.M.U, Adult Choir, and as a Sunday School Teacher for the children. She was also active in working with the Courtney Baptist Church Sunshine Club and Clothing Closet. She retired from Davie County School Systems where she worked at North Davie Junior High School and Pinebrook Elementary School. Mrs. Gough also worked with Hanes Hoisery, enjoyed hosting Camp Courtney, and loved to read, cross-stitch, and complete puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delma “Bud” Gough; her son, Buddy Dale Gough; and by twin brothers, Thurmund and Kerman Ratledge. Surviving are her granddaughters, Jessica Jarrett and husband, Aaron; Julie Gough; daughter-in-law, Ella Gough; her loving best friend, Louella Sutphin; and her sister, Marie Powell of Mocksville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 21, 2021 at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Dr. Richard Capps. She will lie in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church General Fund, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.