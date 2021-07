Another cracking Euro 2020 round of 16 tie awaits us on Monday, as Switzerland go up against France at the National Arena in Bucharest. Switzerland made it to the knockout phase of Euro 2020 despite finishing third in Group A, and their reward is a round of 16 clash against France. The reigning world champions overcame the challenge of Germany and Portugal to finish top in Group F. But they will know that they have a lot of improving to do if they want to win the Euros this summer.