You'll Never Forget Your First Scuppernong

If breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day (which many believe it is) what makes up that breakfast probably goes a long way towards how your day goes. Without getting into all the various nutritional components that one might want to include, food groups and such, the simplest way to hit a lot of that is through cereal. Some of the ingredients may not be the best but it's a fast, cheap way to get some sustenance in those early morning hours. Factor into that that most cereals feature interesting things on the boxes (and sometimes even more interesting things to send away for), and suddenly you get more then you've bargained for with this eating experience. Most of the people reading this love movies so when a movie component is added to the cereal and, by proxy, the cereal box, that makes the whole experience that much more pleasurable. Think about it, not only can you enjoy a great tasting cereal (check out our Video Game cereals list!), but you can also think about a movie you love while doing it. It's the best of both worlds, right?