You'll Never Forget Your First Scuppernong

By Nikki Miller-Ka
Food & Wine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two centuries, tobacco was king in the Carolinas. Alongside textiles, it ruled the agricultural industry, but as the production of these items slowly moved overseas or was reduced significantly, growing fields lay bare. New industry rose and the big-little grape that could, did. Scuppernong is a funny word to say, and it comes with a fun and varied history. Every state in the union has a vineyard or a winery, but only six species of grapes are indigenous to North America and the muscadine is one of them. That's where we get scuppernongs.

State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
#Food Drink#Algonquian
