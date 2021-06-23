Cancel
Britain’s Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Aviva have agreed to measures suggested by Britain’s competition regulator as part of its long-running investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents. Aviva will remove “unfair” ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled, while Persimmon will offer...

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).