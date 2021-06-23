College Life

A look at the collegiate honors and degrees that were earned by local students in the Canby and Molalla areas.

Foster receives degree from Cedarville

Aurora's Haley Foster graduated from Cedarville University on the weekend of April 30 to May 1 with a bachelor of science degree in finance.

Cedarville University is located in southwest Ohio.

Thompson earns Whitworth academic honors

Canby's Joseph Thompson earned academic distinction at Whitman College for the most recent semester. This recognition is given to students who have completed and passed 12 credits and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Taylor tabbed for Gonzaga academic list

Trevor Taylor, of Canby, was named to the Gonzaga University president's list for the spring semester 2021.

To be named to the list, Taylor had to earn a grade point average of between 3.85 and 4.0.

Maddox receives Gonzaga degree

Aurora's Jordan Maddox recently received a degree from Gonzaga University as part of its commencement ceremony on May 9.

Maddos earned a bachelor of business administration degree in business administration.

Canby's Miller makes Whitworth honor roll

Canby's Madison Miller was recently named to the Whitworth University provost's honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Locals make University of Idaho dean's list

Justin Stephens (mechanical engineering) of Beavercreek, Riley Ragain (environmental science) of Canby and Cole Alexander (business) of Newberg have been named to the University of Idaho's 2021 spring dean's list.

Warnock makes Kennesaw president's list

Edward Warnock of Canby has been named to the Kennesaw State University dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

To make the list, students much have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5 or better.

George Fox degrees handed out to local students

A group of local residents recently earned their college degrees from George Fox University. Those students are:

Canby

Brynn Schwary (bachelor of arts degree in graphic design).

Beavercreek

Brianna Bliquez (bachelor of arts degree in psychology).

Amber Cordry-Martinez (education specialist in school psychology).

Grant Davis (bachelor of science degree in engineering).

Molalla

Juliann Jones (bachelor of science degree in athletic training and bachelor of science in exercise science).

Brayden Rodgers (bachelor of science degree in mathematics).

Mulino

James Aldrich (bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies).

Locals make dean's list at GFU

There were plenty of local students who recently earned dean's list recognition from George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean's list, undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Students on the dean's list are:

Aurora

Anna Krieske (senior) – cinematic arts.

Kahleia Rose (freshman) – nursing.

Canby

Antonio Arredondo (junior) -- journalism

Jessica Beaver (sophomore) -- music and music education

Brittney Castell (junior) -- junior, nursing

Sailer Galusha-McRobbie (senior) -- elementary education

Sara Gill (junior) -- cinematic arts

Parker Jackson (senior) -- mathematics

Jennah Morris (junior ) -- nursing

Tatum Pierson (sophomore) -- social work

Cassidy Posey (senior) -- accounting

Garrett Sasse (junior) -- social work

Skylar Schwalb (junior) -- psychology

Brynn Schwary (senior) -- graphic design

Kaylee Shearer (senior) -- interior design

Cole Thomas (senior) -- finance

Ben Wing (sophomore) -- cinematic arts and finance

Claire Wright (junior) – communication

Beavercreek

Brianna Bliquez (senior) -- psychology

Molalla

Breanna Castell (senior) -- nursing

Alexa Covert (junior) -- nursing

Juliann Jones (senior) -- athletic training and exercise science

Mulino

James Aldrich (senior) -- interdisciplinary studies

Deborah Grandle (senior) -- nursing