Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
County
Van Buren County, MI
