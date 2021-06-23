North Clackamas grads receive record $89K in scholarships

Education foundation offers students 14 college funding awards based on need, merit.

A Milwaukie-based community foundation broke its previous scholarship record this month, awarding more scholarship money in 2021 to graduates of the North Clackamas School District than in any prior year.

Awarding $89,200 in scholarships this year — almost double the amount of just a few years ago — North Clackamas Education Foundation offers 14 separate need-based and merit-based scholarship categories annually to NCSD graduates. NCEF in 2018-19 awarded $50,500, and previous years' totals were similar to that amount). Last year it gave away $82,500 in scholarships, according to NCEF Executive Director Stephanie Rose.

"In 2019-20, we had a big increase, perhaps due to donors understanding the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and how it affected students in our community," Rose said.

This year, NCEF awarded more scholarship money than in any previous year of its 29-year existence, despite pandemic-related restrictions making it impossible for NCEF staff to meet with students and school counselors in person to alert them to these opportunities. Rose thanked donors for providing the means to break the previous scholarship record.

"Without a doubt, our students need extra support for their college dreams right now," Rose said. "The pandemic was financially difficult for many local families, so we made a concerted effort to reach students and parents in new ways, stepping up our digital marketing efforts to make sure they knew the scholarships were available to them."

In total, NCEF gave 32 scholarships to 28 students from six high schools. Scholarship winners included:

Clackamas High School graduate Ana Lauran won the new $1,000 Alex Hudson Memorial Scholarship for students intending to pursue a career in public service as well as a $500 Josh Critchett Memorial Scholarship

Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center/Rex Putnam High School graduate Madison Davis won the $1,000 Bapubhai B. Patel & Joseph A. Krumm Memorial Scholarship in broadcasting and social media.

Clackamas Middle College graduate Julia Bressel and Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center/Rex Putnam High School graduate Rebekah Gartner each won a $5,000 Chartwells K12 Culinary Scholarship. Bressel also won a $2,000 Bridges to Success Scholarship.

Milwaukie High School graduate Sasha Neilson won the new $5,000 Future Educators Scholarship. Funded by NCEF, this scholarship encourages culturally and linguistically diverse students to pursue careers in education.

Milwaukie High School graduate Savana Ramirez and Clackamas High School graduate Andy Ng won an $8,000 and a $4,000 Harold Taylor Memorial Scholarship respectively. Ng also won a $2,000 Bridges to Success Scholarship.

Milwaukie Academy of the Arts graduate Victor Servin-Zuniga won the $2,500 Joe Krumm Memorial Scholarship as well as a $2,000 Bridges to Success Scholarship.

Clackamas High School graduate Rachel Morrison won a $1,200 Josh Critchett Memorial Scholarship.

Milwaukie High School graduates Kayli Greely and Clara DeLuna each won $2,500 Judith Hill STEM Scholarship for female students intending to pursue the sciences.

Rex Putnam High School graduate William Harding won the $8,000 Leo Browne Instrumental Music Scholarship.

Rex Putnam graduates Madeline Altman and Payton Stewart each won $2,000 Oaknell scholarships funded by NCEF but administered through the high school.

Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center/Clackamas High School graduate Katherine Perkins won the $1,000 technical scholarship.

CHS graduates Emily Alexander and Michelle Bang each won a $4,000 Sandi DePaepe Memorial Scholarship.

Winners of $2,000 Bridges to Success Scholarships included CHS graduates Kelly Lam, Kaitlyn Loc and Emily Chang; Clackamas Middle College graduate Angelina Xiong; Clackamas Web Academy graduate Andwele Castleberry; Milwaukie Arts Academy graduate Isabelle Silva; MHS graduates Jenna Stein and Audiel Phelps; and Putnam graduates Crystal Madrigal, Julia Dubintsov and Wendoly Zamora.

In addition, NCEF administers but does not fund the Owen & Edna Sabin Scholarship. This year's winners, each awarded $1,000, are CHS graduates Rode Nunez-Parra and KJ Horsely and Putnam graduate Kayla Ingraham.

