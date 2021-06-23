Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Pulliam: Police resignations, riots leave Portlanders hostage to violence

By Stan Pulliam
Posted by 
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7tCF_0acjJTnk00 Stan Pulliam is a two-term, nonpartisan mayor of Sandy, who is exploring a run for governor in the 2022 election.

On June 16, the city of Portland reported that police officers have resigned en masse from the Rapid Response Team, leaving it unclear how the city would respond to the rioting, vandalism and violence that have become predictable nightly events.

The resignations came after the city of Portland escalated its war with police from merely hamstringing budgets and tactics — to prosecuting them. On June 15, the Multnomah County District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges against a Portland police officer who voluntarily served on the Riot Response Team. And on June 17, most of the elite unit will walk away in protest and go back to their regular assignments.

As I've traveled the state during the past month on my listening tour, I've repeatedly heard from rural Oregonians that they are embarrassed by the city of Portland's leaders and believe they get what they deserve. I'm not willing to give up.

What's sad is that most Portlanders are quietly being held hostage by the lawlessness and depravity that is a direct result of city leaders doubling down on terrible policy.

We've seen an 800% increase in homicides. The news media barely cover the riots anymore. And many of the businesses that are trying to open are still covered in plywood, and must clean feces, needles and trash from their sidewalks to clear a path for fewer and fewer customers brave enough to shop there.

Without a RRT, the violence and property destruction downtown will certainly escalate — although it's hard to imagine how it could get worse. The city has turned our police officers into passive observers — like docents at a museum of filth and destruction. It has to end.

If the city of Portland won't protect taxpaying citizens who live in fear behind boarded-up glass, or watch from the hills as smoke plumes and flashing lights deface the skyline, the governor needs to have the fortitude to intervene.

In the absence of a Riot Response Team, the governor should be prepared to use all her resources including federal partners, the state police, and yes — the national guard — to restore order to our war-torn city.

Our national guard is a last resort to restore order during natural disasters, emergencies, and in this case — the self-inflicted wound of kamikaze governance.

The Declaration of Independence guarantees us life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The people of Portland are being denied all three, and it's time for state government to intervene and restore those God given rights.

Stan Pulliam is a two-term, nonpartisan mayor of Sandy, who is exploring a run for governor in the 2022 election.

Community Policy
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
22
Followers
163
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
Sandy, OR
Government
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
City
Independence, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Sandy, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Sandy, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Hostage#Vandalism#Protest Riot#The Rapid Response Team#The Riot Response Team#Oregonians#A Riot Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Troutdale, ORKATU.com

Despite several Portland-area bans, Troutdale will allow use of fireworks

TROUTDALE — Despite bans across the region from other councils and cities, the Troutdale City Council voted not to ban fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In a public meeting on Friday, Mayor Randy Lauer confirmed to KATU News that in 5-2 vote councilors voted against banning the personal use of fireworks, something many cities and counties in the area have decided to do ahead of the holiday, citing dry and hot conditions.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland neighbors capture gunman who fired 29 shots

Man fired gun at Southwest Portland homes, cars after argument with neighbor before others stepped in to disarm him. An unidentified Southwest Portlander is being hailed as a hero after disarming a gunman in an apartment complex in Multnomah Village early Tuesday. Neighbors near Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on Southwest...
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

State of Minnesota sued over police reform law

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's law enforcement lobbying groups are suing the state over a new law that governs when officers can legally use deadly force. The new law says to prove self-defense, an officer must specifically show how they perceived the threat that they would be greatly harmed or killed. The lawsuit argues that although the Constitution guarantees that no one in a criminal trial can be compelled to testify against themselves, the legislature passed a law that requires a police officer to forfeit that constitutional right in order to mount an affirmative defense. The groups are suing after they were unable to convince the legislature to push back a deadline for training officers in those new requirements.
Portland, ORnewsbrig.com

Police shooting victim in Portland ID’d as ‘white’ to prevent riot

Antifa militants attacked police in Portland, Oregon, after news broke of a deadly police shooting — forcing the department to quickly announce that it was a “white male” to prevent riots, according to police and reports. At least 50 protesters, most dressed all in black and carrying anti-fascist signs, gathered...
Posted by
KGW

Police investigate homicide in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the shooting which killed 47-year-old Olance Upton last night is now a homicide investigation. PPB homicide detectives, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office and the Multnomah County Medical examiner responded to Southeast Clatsop Street and Southeast 147th Avenue Friday night in Southeast Portland. Officers determined the death was suspicious and detectives began an investigation.
Portland, ORKTVN.com

Correction: Portland Police story

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story June 22, 2021, about efforts in Portland, Oregon, to no longer pursue low-level traffic infracations, The Associated Press misquoted Mayor Ted Wheeler. Wheeler’s correct quote was: “The goal of these two changes is to make our city both safer and more equitable” not “The goal of these two changes is to make our safety safer and more equitable.”
Portland, ORKXL

New Homeless Policy In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council has unanimously approved changes to the homeless encampment removal policy. Six approved safe villages will be created and built on city land. Each unit will provide a place to sleep and cook. Showers will be available too. The ordinance moves the homeless 50...
Portland, ORWWEEK

The Indictment of One Portland Riot Cop May Be Just the Start

The Portland Police Bureau has referred three cases of Rapid Response Team officers to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office this year. The June 15 criminal indictment of Portland Police Officer Corey Budworth arrived as a shock. Budworth, a six-year-veteran of the Police Bureau, was a member of the unit...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Man who built pool for Portland homeless fatally stabbed

Tyson Morlock was interviewed a day before his death regarding a pop-up swimming pool A man whose ingenious pop-up swimming pool kept the homeless cool during the recent heat wave was fatally stabbed in the same spot just one day later, according to Portland police. Officers identified Tyson L. Morlock as the man who was found stabbed in the inner eastside Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood at Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard around 3:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. Despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, he died shortly thereafter in a nearby hospital, according to authorities. Morlock,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Shooting in north Portland leaves one person hospitalized

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) After a shooting took place in the St. Johns neighborhood early Tuesday, one person has been hospitalized, FOX 12 reports. Around 3:45 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to North Bank Street and North Columbia Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a person who appeared to have been shot. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oregon Stateseattlepi.com

Police shoot, kill man in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center. Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred.
Protestswuft.org

New Body Camera Footage Shows The Violence Against Police During The Capitol Riot

Editor’s Note: These videos include depictions of violence as well as offensive language. The Department of Justice has released police body camera footage from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot showing violent attacks on police defending the building from a pro-Trump mob. Though previously available videos taken by journalists, civilians,...
Protestskyma.com

Mexico prison riot leaves 6 dead, 9 injured

MEXICO (KYMA, KECY, AP NEWS) - A riot in a prison on Mexico's Gulf coast on Tuesday left six prisoners dead and nine others wounded. The Associated Press reported the riot that happened in prison in the state of Villahermosa. Police said inmates used homemade weapons made out of metal,...
Portland, ORkptv.com

Police: 1 woman shot, another assaulted in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two women were attacked in Southwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot near the 300 block of West Burnside Street just before 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and another who had been assaulted.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland leaders created this nightmare for police

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam places blame on Portland's elected leaders for the mass resignation of the city's Rapid Response Team. Today, the city of Portland reported that police officers have resigned "en masse" from the Rapid Response Team (RRT), leaving it unclear how the city will respond to the rioting, vandalism and violence that have become predictable nightly events.