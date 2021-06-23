Art Adventure Gallery coming back to life

Volunteers gear up to open Thursday, July 1 after 15-month COVID pandemic closure

Last week, Barbara Williams and Coralee Popp stepped into the Art Adventure Gallery in downtown Madras to gauge what it will take to open the doors again. They last closed the doors March 15, 2020, when COVID gripped the community.

"This has been a meeting place for a lot of different people from the community in the past," says Williams, "and it just seems sort of hollow right now without them."

The gallery had run uninterrupted since 1986 when a handful of artists took over a vacant restaurant.

"It was about showing community work and getting work from outside the area," says Popp, executive director of the gallery, "because we're geographically isolated, to expose people to important artworks. That all came true."

Popp and Williams, president of the Jefferson County Arts Association, plan to open the gallery July 1 in time for the Madras July First Thursday celebration.

The gallery needs volunteers.

"Volunteers are the oxygen that kept this going every day," says Popp.

And COVID took the air right out of their stable of volunteers.

Williams says they have enough volunteers to staff the gallery Thursdays and Fridays.

"Other people have said I'm not going to volunteer in the gallery at all anymore because of COVID and age," says Williams. "Our volunteers are older. It's all coming down at the same time."

As people get past their fears of COVID infection and as they rebuild their volunteer workforce, the gallery hopes to restore the operation they had before COVID hit.

"We had new exhibits monthly," says Williams. "Coralee has been able to bring in a number of artists from all over."

The gallery had regular patrons and high traffic during summers and the Christmas season.

"Art Adventure Gallery represents artists from Central Oregon who have their wares in this gallery and would still like to be able to sell some of it," said Williams.

Popp wants to get back to work curating exhibits. She wants to put a call out to artists to use their work to address how COVID has impacted them. "I think it would be interesting to see it."

In the fall, Popp hopes to put out another call to artists to use their work to address the themes in the book the Jefferson County Library selects for its Community Reads program.

Artists and volunteers who want to take part in reviving the Art Adventure Gallery can contact Barbara Williams at 541-475-6656.