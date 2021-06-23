Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

Art Adventure Gallery coming back to life

By Pat Kruis
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Volunteers gear up to open Thursday, July 1 after 15-month COVID pandemic closure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9a0P_0acjJR2I00

Last week, Barbara Williams and Coralee Popp stepped into the Art Adventure Gallery in downtown Madras to gauge what it will take to open the doors again. They last closed the doors March 15, 2020, when COVID gripped the community.

"This has been a meeting place for a lot of different people from the community in the past," says Williams, "and it just seems sort of hollow right now without them."

The gallery had run uninterrupted since 1986 when a handful of artists took over a vacant restaurant.

"It was about showing community work and getting work from outside the area," says Popp, executive director of the gallery, "because we're geographically isolated, to expose people to important artworks. That all came true."

Popp and Williams, president of the Jefferson County Arts Association, plan to open the gallery July 1 in time for the Madras July First Thursday celebration.

The gallery needs volunteers.

"Volunteers are the oxygen that kept this going every day," says Popp.

And COVID took the air right out of their stable of volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZvoZ_0acjJR2I00

Williams says they have enough volunteers to staff the gallery Thursdays and Fridays.

"Other people have said I'm not going to volunteer in the gallery at all anymore because of COVID and age," says Williams. "Our volunteers are older. It's all coming down at the same time."

As people get past their fears of COVID infection and as they rebuild their volunteer workforce, the gallery hopes to restore the operation they had before COVID hit.

"We had new exhibits monthly," says Williams. "Coralee has been able to bring in a number of artists from all over."

The gallery had regular patrons and high traffic during summers and the Christmas season.

"Art Adventure Gallery represents artists from Central Oregon who have their wares in this gallery and would still like to be able to sell some of it," said Williams.

Popp wants to get back to work curating exhibits. She wants to put a call out to artists to use their work to address how COVID has impacted them. "I think it would be interesting to see it."

In the fall, Popp hopes to put out another call to artists to use their work to address the themes in the book the Jefferson County Library selects for its Community Reads program.

Artists and volunteers who want to take part in reviving the Art Adventure Gallery can contact Barbara Williams at 541-475-6656.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Health
City
Madras, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Health
Madras, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Adventure#Covid#Community Reads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sherwood's Music on the Green returns

Three concerts are set beginning in July, followed in August by Movies in the Park. After skipping Music on the Green last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's back. This year's event will run July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4 at Stella Olsen Park. "I think that community...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla celebrates with parades, fireworks

No Buckeroo this year, but crowds show up for Kiddies Parade, Giant Street Parade and more. Independence Day in Molalla looked a bit different this year without the annual Buckeroo, canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis, but citizens still managed to celebrate in traditional ways. It all kicked off on...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Estacada parade showcases patriotic spirit

Fourth of July parade organized by the Downtown Estacada Commission draws a crowd of participants. Hundreds of people packed downtown Estacada as American flags lined the streets in celebration of the Fourth of July. The parade, which was organized by the Downtown Estacada Commission and lasted around a hour on Sunday, July 4, was one of the first events the city was able to host since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children scrambled for candy as dancers, trucks, floats, horses, motorcycles and tractors made their way along the parade route, which started at Estacada High School and then continued downtown. Grand marshals for the event were representatives from the Estacada School District. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Trucks honked their horns and floats and other vehicles played songs like "Born in the USA" and "Proud to Be an American." A display of lights and sirens from the recently re-established Estacada Rural Fire District followed the line of parade participants. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose 100-year celebration scheduled for August

Scappoose's centennial celebration will take place Aug. 13-14, with concerts, a street fair, food vendors and more. The City of Scappoose Centennial Committee would like to invite everyone to the City of Scappoose's 100-year birthday celebration on August 13 and 14. This free community event will encompass all of Veterans and Heritage Parks and may be the largest community celebration Scappoose has ever experienced. After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it's high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past. Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future.
Boring, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Keeks Cafe refreshes well-known cafe space in Boring

Baker, fitness coach brings barbecue, baked goods to Highway 212 location in Boring. Though Keeks Café in downtown Boring has been open under Kaylie Klitzing's management since May 1, the fitness coach and cookie connoisseur will host a grand opening sale on Saturday, July 3. The building that is now...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby Builders Supply raises funds for nonprofit

Canby Builders Supply matches raffle dollars to give $1,440 to The Canby Center. Thanks to donations from the community, one Canby mainstay was able to pass a blessing on to another. On July 1, Canby Builders Supply presented a check for $1,440 to nonprofit The Canby Center. For several years,...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Loraine Marie Olson Hope

July 23, 1960 to May 26, 2021-On Wednesday, May 26th at 5:54pm, our beloved Loraine Marie Olson Hope passed away. On Wednesday, May 26th, at 5:54pm, our beloved Loraine Marie Olson Hope passed away. She succumbed to a very aggressive cancer and passed away very close to her home in Gresham, Oregon with her loved ones. Lori or "Lo Lo" was cherished by her family and many friends. She was a devoted grandmother and had a career in sales. Lori was adored by colleagues and customers at the Safeway in Sandy, Oregon for many years. She later mastered the art of interior design as she always possessed an artful eye. Lori was known for her vibrant spirit, infectious humor, genuine beauty, and soulful voice. Lori will always be remembered for her innate ability to light up any room. Lori is an enrolled member of the Brothertown Indian Nation and survived by her parents, Tom Olson and Sybil Davis, sons Wyatt & Dylan Hope and grandchildren Tuff, Westyn, and Leila Hope. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00p July 17th, 2021 at Ducks Moorage.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Elizabeth T. Scott (Seine)

May 29, 1950 to June 22, 2021-Elizabeth was born in Portland Oregon. She graduated from David Douglas High School class of 1968. Elizabeth was born in Portland, OR where she graduated from David Douglas High School, class of 1968. After High School she went to OCE for two years before she got married in 1970. Elizabeth worked as a Records Administrator at the Elk Grove Unified School District for 27 yrs. After retirement in 2010, she enjoyed traveling with her husband including cruises to Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii and a 28 day cruise to the South Pacific. Her favorite vacation was the Oregon Coast, something she had not been able to do for the 38 yrs she lived outside Oregon, as an Air Force wife. She also enjoyed her hobby of crocheting and volunteering at Snow Cap Food Bank. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 51yrs; Randall, sister; Linda M Shell (Steve), son; Bryan, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents; Joseph and Marie Dorney. For additional information visit www.greshamfuneral.com.