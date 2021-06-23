Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OR

County Fire Chief position still open

By Pat Kruis
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

After interviewing three candidates, Jefferson County Fire District Board to repost fire chief position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPcL9_0acjJPGq00

The Jefferson County Fire District Board has been looking for a new chief since Jan. 8, when Brian Huff left the post, and it's still looking.

The board interviewed three candidates June 7 but couldn't settle on a finalist.

"We had to come up with a majority," says Fire District Board President Dustin Miller. "All three candidates interviewed well, but we couldn't come up with a consensus on one candidate."

After consulting with their hiring firm, Western Fire Chiefs Association, the board decided to wait 30 to 60 days before going back out for more applications.

"They feel this is an appropriate timeline for a new set of applicants to enter the job market," says Miller.

Miller says the board of directors will evaluate the minimum qualifications and experience soon and determine if any of those need to be adjusted.

Kasey Skaar currently serves as acting chief. He has not applied for the position permanently, saying he wants to have more career experience before applying for the job.

The chief's annual salary ranges from $100,000 to $130,000, depending on the qualifications of the applicant, and the position comes with a full complement of benefits.

"We've looked at (the package) in comparison to other agencies similar in size and call volume, and it's pretty high," says Miller. "We require they reside within the district. We might lose a few candidates who may have their roots in other parts of Central Oregon, and they may not want to make the move just for the job. Enticing with more compensation definitely helps that way."

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County businesses react to lifting of mask mandate

The mask mandate was lifted June 30 in Oregon, but businesses remain cautious.While businesses throughout Columbia County are happy the state-imposed mask mandate for COVID-19 was lifted June 30, some are not convinced that the coronavirus will go the way of the dinosaurs. Now that masks have been lifted, Paul Vogel, executive director of the Columbia Economic Team, said, "My reaction is a little bit guarded. I think it's good news for businesses just in terms of some consistency and some certainty around what they can do, what they can't do." Vogel continued, "In terms of just getting...
Aurora, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Charbonneau homeowners concerned by airport expansion plans

The Charbonneau Country Club homeowners association says it will bear the consequences of a proposed runway extension. Local organizations, including the Charbonneau Country Club homeowners association, are lobbying the Oregon Department of Aviation to reserve spots for them on a committee that will oversee the upcoming Aurora State Airport master planning process. Friends of French Prairie, an organization focused on farmland preservation, and the Aurora-Butteville-Barlow Community Planning Organization have joined CCC in sending letters to ODA Director Betty Stansbury asking for inclusion on the Planning Advisory Committee for the formulation of the master plan update. The committee will advise...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers OK more than $700 million for housing needs

They go beyond immediate crises of evictions and foreclosures to boost housing supply and homeownership.Oregon lawmakers have approved more than $700 million for housing needs that go beyond the emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to avoiding evictions and foreclosures, the 2021 Legislature aimed at increasing the supply of lower-cost housing, helping people without permanent shelter and reducing housing disparities faced by racial and ethnic minorities. Lawmakers went well beyond what they did in 2019, when they barred no-cause evictions of renters and required cities of 10,000 or more (plus all cities within the Metro boundary) to allow...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose awards $30k in community grants

Thirteen community groups benefit from city funds from Scappoose City Council. The Scappoose City Council has awarded community enhancement grants to 13 local groups. Recipients included the St. Helens Senior Center, which delivers meals for homebound seniors in Scappoose; organizers of the Scappoose Sprouts Learning Garden at Grant Watts Elementary School; and Riverside Community Outreach for foster parent support.
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Kafoury: Multnomah County will analyze heat wave deaths

UPDATE: Brown tells Face the Nation that heat was 'harbinger of things to come' that disproportionately harms minority communities. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury on Sunday, July 4, promised "a much deeper analysis" of the historic heat wave as the county death toll rose to 64, more than half the number of the entire state. The analysis will include "how to plan for the future," the county said in a press release. Appearing on the CBS news show Face the Nation Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the record-breaking heat was a "harbinger of things to come"...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Webinar to focus on wildfire prevention

OSU Extension Service is teaming up with a variety of partners to offer a webinar dedicated to fire safety in Marion County. OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources is teaming up with several other entities to conduct a free wildfire prevention webinar specific to Marion County. Also included in the...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Prineville Junction keeps Prineville from becoming a ghost town

The junction served as a railroad connection for Prineville Railway from Oregon Trunk Line to Prineville. Prineville Junction is a railroad spur junction located about two miles north of Redmond. The site at one time had a railroad station and water tower. It is along the original Oregon Trunk Railway Line (now BNSF). It is the junction used by the City of Prineville Railroad to connect from the main rail line to Prineville.