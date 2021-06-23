County Fire Chief position still open

After interviewing three candidates, Jefferson County Fire District Board to repost fire chief position

The Jefferson County Fire District Board has been looking for a new chief since Jan. 8, when Brian Huff left the post, and it's still looking.

The board interviewed three candidates June 7 but couldn't settle on a finalist.

"We had to come up with a majority," says Fire District Board President Dustin Miller. "All three candidates interviewed well, but we couldn't come up with a consensus on one candidate."

After consulting with their hiring firm, Western Fire Chiefs Association, the board decided to wait 30 to 60 days before going back out for more applications.

"They feel this is an appropriate timeline for a new set of applicants to enter the job market," says Miller.

Miller says the board of directors will evaluate the minimum qualifications and experience soon and determine if any of those need to be adjusted.

Kasey Skaar currently serves as acting chief. He has not applied for the position permanently, saying he wants to have more career experience before applying for the job.

The chief's annual salary ranges from $100,000 to $130,000, depending on the qualifications of the applicant, and the position comes with a full complement of benefits.

"We've looked at (the package) in comparison to other agencies similar in size and call volume, and it's pretty high," says Miller. "We require they reside within the district. We might lose a few candidates who may have their roots in other parts of Central Oregon, and they may not want to make the move just for the job. Enticing with more compensation definitely helps that way."