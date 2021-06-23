Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Intensifying Thunderstorms Today Echo an Ancient Pattern at Least 50,000 Years Old

By Tessa Koumoundouros
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While grumbling skies and spectacular displays of air-splitting light can be a thrilling experience to witness, thunderstorms can also do an awful lot of damage. From igniting massive wildfires to causing flash flooding, damaging hail, and even tornadoes ,this wild weather can destroy homes and businesses and take lives. Thunderstorms that roil across the Southern Great Plains of the US are amongst the strongest of such storms on Earth. Known as mesoscale convective systems, these storm complexes provide up to 90 percent of the region's total annual rainfall. Their intensity and frequency have been increasing, yet our best climate models still struggle to...

www.sciencealert.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Thunderstorms#Hydrogen Fuel#Extreme Weather#Texas A M University#Texan#Dansgaard#Nature Geoscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBCMontana

Thunderstorms likely again today

Temperatures will stay warm for most of the week, and today is no exception. Highs will be mainly in the 90s, although a cold front will pass through on Wednesday (increasing fire weather concerns for southwest Montana) and temperatures will be closer to normal for Thursday before warming back up again by the weekend.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
Florida StateNews Herald

Tropical Storm Elsa forecast: Hurricane or not, significant impacts coming for Florida | WeatherTiger

Tropical Storm Elsa is poised to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and widespread heavy rainfall will advance up the Florida peninsula through Tuesday. A continued incremental shift west in its expected track likely will focus the worst impacts of the storm on west central Florida and the eastern Big Bend, though uncertainty in the extent of rain, wind, and surge remains in the forecast.
Florida StateStar-Banner

Tropical Storm Elsa forecast: Hurricane or not, significant impacts coming for Florida | WeatherTiger

Tropical Storm Elsa is poised to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and widespread heavy rainfall will advance up the Florida peninsula through Tuesday. A continued incremental shift west in its expected track likely will focus the worst impacts of the storm on west central Florida and the eastern Big Bend, though uncertainty in the extent of rain, wind, and surge remains in the forecast.