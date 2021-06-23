June 23 community briefs

Blood drives set, historical society slates event, come fly a flag, cemetery gets grant.

Blood drives set in Newberg

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at Newberg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 530 E. Edgewood Drive; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at the Newberg Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St. and noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at the Newberg Fred Meyer, 3300 Portland Road.

For more information on becoming a donor, visit redcross.org or search @RedCross on Twitter.

Hay Day slated for Saturday in McMinnville

The Yamhill County Historical Society will hold Hay Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters in McMinnville.

"Watch as our farmers use antique equipment and draft animals to put up loose hay and demonstrate how the buck rake, ether and stationary baler work," a release from the society said.

The event will also feature a blacksmith's shop, as well as tours of the vehicles and displays inside the museum.

Cost is $5 per car. The museum is located at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane. For more information, call 503-472-2842.

Come display your patriotism

A nonpartisan gathering at the downtown Newberg flagpole on River Street is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3-4. Organizers from the local post of the Veterans of Foreign wars suggest bringing "Old Glory, a smile, water, balloons" and clothing appropriate for the weather. Parking is available at the George Fox University lot immediately to the west of the flag pole. Free pizza from Domino's will be on hand.

Locals named to Gonzaga dean's list

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Newberg native Gordon House and Dundee resident Lydia Chambers have been named to the spring dean's list at Gonzaga University for the spring 2021 term. To earn the accolade, students must earn a minimum 3.5 or better grade-point average.

The university also announced last week that House and Newberg resident Joshua Butorac graduated from the school with bachelor's degrees in business administration.

Cemetery gets grant for security cameras

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries has awarded more than $62,500 in grants to 15 historic cemetery projects in the state, including one in the Newberg area.

The Fernwood Pioneer and Fernwood Friends Cemetery in Newberg received funding for installation of security cameras, according to a release from the OCHC. It was the only project funded in Yamhill County.

To qualify, a cemetery must include the burial of at least one person who died 75 years before the current date, the release said, and the grant program is supported by the Oregon Lottery and other funds.

Hoover-Minthorn House Museum gets grant

The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Oregon recently received an $800 grant to install a hanging track system at the interpretive center at the Hoover-Minthorn House Museum in Newberg. The new system, according to the grant application, will allow the museum to "professionally display and rotate exhibits." The museum is providing a $100 match to the grant.