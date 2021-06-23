Cancel
June 23 public safety roundup

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue run log, Oregon State Police reports, Yamhill County jail reports

TVF&R run log

June 9

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Foothills Drive, Johnson Drive, Burlington Drive, Mistletoe Drive, Linden Lane in Dundee, Brandon Drive, Brutscher Street, Hayes Street, Corral Creek Road and Highway 240.

TVFR personnel responded to a residential fire on Fourth Street.

June 10

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Walnut Avenue in Dundee, Werth Boulevard, College Street, Wynooski Street, Deborah Road, Portland Road, Seventh Street, Willow Oak Drive, Camellia Street, Villa Road, Brooke Drive, Meridian Street, Springbrook Road, Brutscher Street, Springridge Drive, Fulton Street and Elliott Road.

TVFR personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Oak Grove Street, a request for public assistance on Hulet Lane, a car fire on Elliott Road and burn complaints on Springbrook Road and Fernwood Road.

June 11

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Crestview Drive, Tangen Road, Brutscher Street, Hawthorne Drive, Oak Meadows Loop, Brooke Drive and Edwards Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a burn complaint on Myrtlewood Street, a commercial fire alarm on Oak Meadows Loop, a miscellaneous fire on Crater Lane and an unknown injury motor vehicle collision on Highway 99W and Second Way.

June 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Hollow Drive, 10th Street, College Street, Newall Road, Werth Boulevard, Fox Farm Road, Hulet Lane and Grant Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a lift assist on Crestview Drive.

June 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Jacqui Court, College Street, Main Street, Second Street, Brutscher Street, Jodi Court, Stone Road, Andrew Street, Baker Trail Lane, Werth Boulevard and Third Street.

TVFR personnel responded to miscellaneous incident on Donald Lane, a miscellaneous fire on Highway 240, a residential fire alarm on Bell Road and rendered a public service on Highway 240 and Blume Lane.

June 14

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Seventh Street in Dundee, Jodi Court, First Street, Quarry Road and Camellia Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Highway 99W and Veritas Lane, burn complaints on Tukwila Drive and College Street, and a residential fire alarm on Main Street and Aaron Way.

June 15

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Johnson Court, Columbia Street, Otter Drive, Sherman Street, Elliott Road, College Street, Wynooski Street, Crater Lane, Vermillion Street, Werth Boulevard, Crestview Drive, Edwards Drive and Myrtle Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on 10th Street in Dundee.

June 16

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on 13th Street in Dundee, Bell Road, Elliott Road, Hawthorne Drive and Bell Road.

TVFR personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Myrtlewood Drive, a burn complaint on Illinois Street and a commercial fire alarm on School Street.

Oregon State Police reports

June 3

Sabrina Brugger, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked and DUII after Oregon State Police troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the northbound lanes at milepost 28 on Highway 99W. According to a release from the OSP, complaints had been phoned in about Brugger's driving prior to the crash. Brugger was transported to Oregon Health & Sciences University Hospital for her injuries and subsequently tested for intoxicants. The test revealed a blood-alcohol content of 0.29%, more than three times Oregon's legal limit of 0.08%. Her Mazda Miata was towed from the scene and she was taken into custody.

Yamhill County jail reports

Michael Allen McFadden, 38, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a restraining order and carrying a concealed weapon. Bail was set at $7,500 and the case remains open.

