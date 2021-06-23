Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yamhill County, OR

June 23 outstanding warrants

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfGmv_0acjJAHB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrQur_0acjJAHB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6WFX_0acjJAHB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiHOv_0acjJAHB00

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

June 23

Rick Keip, 57, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of theft of services.

Patricia Lynn Kennedy, 65, is wanted on a probation for identity theft.

David Jonathan Kepler, 37, is wanted for violation post-prison supervision on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

Steven Jay Kerbs, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to elude.

May Lou Keys, 65, is wanted on a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joey Viola Kilgore, 27, is wanted on a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jacob Andrew Kimble, 27, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

William Lee Kimmel, 48, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

John Albert King, 34, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.

Gregory James Knapp, 56, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Crystal Fern Knowles, 40, is wanted on an FTA for contempt of court.

Randy James Koeninghain, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

Jeanne Lynn Koester, 34, is wanted for violating a release agreement on charges of distribution and possession of heroin and PCS.

Dwight Steven Lee Kopp, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree criminal mischief.

Eric Kelly Kreder, 37, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Melody Jo Krewson, 56, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for second-degree custodial interference.

Edgar Daniel Salgado Labra, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

Jason Lee Lachance, 32, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Brian Evan Lacock, 26, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Daniel Christopher Lamme, 49, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

J Reyes Landeros Fonceca, 42, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Korey Roy Engels, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for felon in possession of a firearm.

Ernesto Farias Avalos, 36, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision for first-degree burglary.

Belinda Garcia, 52, is wanted on a probation violation PCS and providing false information to a police officer and DUII.

Jasmine Brooke Percoili, 29, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for distribution of a controlled substance.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Crime & Safety
Dundee, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Dundee, OR
Newberg, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Yamhill County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jason Lee#Fta#Duii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

SWAT team deployed in Woodburn arrest

Suspect arrested in Woodburn in connection with a reported kidnapping and robbery in April. Woodburn Police responded to a call late Saturday afternoon, July 3, related to a suspect in a robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred in April. At about 5:22 p.m. police were dispatched to the 1000 block...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City police nab three alleged drug dealers

Felon with stun gun suspected of distributing meth; two others arrested with oxycodone near Gardiner Middle School.Oregon City's Special Investigations Team made three arrests related to drug dealing this month. On Wednesday, June 2, OCPD officers served a search warrant at an apartment along the 600 block of Molalla Avenue. As a result of this investigation, 51-year-old Nicholas Taylor was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail for distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was found in possession of a "substantial amount" of more than 10 grams of a meth mixture, according to an indictment by...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police: Over 80 shots fired Sunday in Northeast Portland

There have been approximately 579 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021, more than twice the number during the same time last year.Police are investigating an incident in Northeast Portland where over 80 shots were fired Sunday evening. No victims were immediately located, although occupied apartments were struck. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 9:04 p.m. on July 3, North Precinct officers responded to multiple shots fired calls near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street. When officers arrived, they contacted witnesses and found evidence of a shooting, including over 80 cartridge casings along Northeast Wygant Street between Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast 8th Avenue. Officers found four apartments that had been hit by gunfire. At least four vehicles were also hit by gunfire. The suspects fled prior to police arriving. The Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. Police said that to date there have been approximately 579 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021, more than twice the number during the same time last year. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reference case 21-181233 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov . {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Four dead, in unexplained shooting in Creston-Kenilworth

Four men were murdered at a home on S.E. Boise Street, and so far there is little explanation and few details. While some media reports are attributing a quadruple homicide in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood the evening of June 6 to a "marijuana transaction – in which men who'd come to Portland from Texas, had allegedly concluded that the transaction had gone sour – that is all unconfirmed at this point. The fact of the matter is that we don't yet know what led to the four deaths on S.E. Boise Street, or who is responsible. Portland Police Bureau officials haven't yet revealed any details, including who they believe committed this crime, and why.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police continue investigating fatal fire

UPDATE: The Portland Police Bureau thanks the public for helping to identify people seen nea the fatal July 4 fire.Portland police arson investigators have identified four people, including a child, seen near a fatal apartment fire early Sunday. Police thanked the public for their help on Monday. The four-alarm fire destroyed two apartment buildings, killed two people and injured several others. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. "The magnitude of this fire moved so quick that people had little time to escape and many did not. This is a tragic day for our city....
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Woman shot, another assaulted in downtown Portland

The names and conditions of the victims in the Friday night incident were not immediately released.The Portland Police Bureau said two women were attacked in downtown Portland on the night of Friday, July 2, and one them was shot. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot near 300 block of West Burnside Street and came upon a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said another female at the scene had been assaulted as well. The suspect or suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for multiple injuries. "Preliminary information is that one suspect shot the victim, then another individual began shooting at the suspect," told KOIN 6 News Saturday. "It's unknown if anyone else was injured." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Man who built pool for Portland homeless fatally stabbed

Tyson Morlock was interviewed a day before his death regarding a pop-up swimming pool A man whose ingenious pop-up swimming pool kept the homeless cool during the recent heat wave was fatally stabbed in the same spot just one day later, according to Portland police. Officers identified Tyson L. Morlock as the man who was found stabbed in the inner eastside Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood at Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard around 3:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. Despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, he died shortly thereafter in a nearby hospital, according to authorities. Morlock,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Columbia County Police Logs: June 11-27

Over two weeks, calls include: illegally caught sturgeon, erratic drivers, and nameless men in need of a ride. An Oregon Fish & Wildlife trooper responded to a report of a man walking up the dock at the St Helens Marina with a large sturgeon. Sturgeon retention is closed for the entire state. Following contact with the subject, a consent search of his vehicle was conducted. There was no evidence of a sturgeon. The man admitted to not knowing sturgeon season was closed and possessing the fish until he accidentally dropped it back into the river on the way to his car. The 55-year-old St. Helens man was cited for take/possession of an oversized white sturgeon.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

'We will face this again': Oregon reports 79 heat deaths

Death toll continues to increase with 59 in Multnomah County, seven in Washington County and eight in Clackamas. At least 79 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths — 54 — occurred in...