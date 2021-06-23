June 23 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Rick Keip, 57, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of theft of services.

Patricia Lynn Kennedy, 65, is wanted on a probation for identity theft.

David Jonathan Kepler, 37, is wanted for violation post-prison supervision on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

Steven Jay Kerbs, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to elude.

May Lou Keys, 65, is wanted on a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joey Viola Kilgore, 27, is wanted on a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jacob Andrew Kimble, 27, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

William Lee Kimmel, 48, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

John Albert King, 34, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.

Gregory James Knapp, 56, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Crystal Fern Knowles, 40, is wanted on an FTA for contempt of court.

Randy James Koeninghain, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

Jeanne Lynn Koester, 34, is wanted for violating a release agreement on charges of distribution and possession of heroin and PCS.

Dwight Steven Lee Kopp, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree criminal mischief.

Eric Kelly Kreder, 37, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Melody Jo Krewson, 56, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for second-degree custodial interference.

Edgar Daniel Salgado Labra, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

Jason Lee Lachance, 32, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Brian Evan Lacock, 26, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Daniel Christopher Lamme, 49, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

J Reyes Landeros Fonceca, 42, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Korey Roy Engels, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for felon in possession of a firearm.

Ernesto Farias Avalos, 36, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision for first-degree burglary.

Belinda Garcia, 52, is wanted on a probation violation PCS and providing false information to a police officer and DUII.

Jasmine Brooke Percoili, 29, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for distribution of a controlled substance.