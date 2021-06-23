College Life
A look at the collegiate honors and degrees that were earned by local students in the Canby and Molalla areas.
Foster receives degree from Cedarville
Aurora's Haley Foster graduated from Cedarville University on the weekend of April 30 to May 1 with a bachelor of science degree in finance.
Cedarville University is located in southwest Ohio.
Thompson earns Whitworth academic honors
Canby's Joseph Thompson earned academic distinction at Whitman College for the most recent semester. This recognition is given to students who have completed and passed 12 credits and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Taylor tabbed for Gonzaga academic list
Trevor Taylor, of Canby, was named to the Gonzaga University president's list for the spring semester 2021.
To be named to the list, Taylor had to earn a grade point average of between 3.85 and 4.0.
Maddox receives Gonzaga degree
Aurora's Jordan Maddox recently received a degree from Gonzaga University as part of its commencement ceremony on May 9.
Maddos earned a bachelor of business administration degree in business administration.
Canby's Miller makes Whitworth honor roll
Canby's Madison Miller was recently named to the Whitworth University provost's honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Locals make University of Idaho dean's list
Justin Stephens (mechanical engineering) of Beavercreek, Riley Ragain (environmental science) of Canby and Cole Alexander (business) of Newberg have been named to the University of Idaho's 2021 spring dean's list.
Warnock makes Kennesaw president's list
Edward Warnock of Canby has been named to the Kennesaw State University dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
To make the list, students much have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5 or better.
George Fox degrees handed out to local students
A group of local residents recently earned their college degrees from George Fox University. Those students are:
Canby
Brynn Schwary (bachelor of arts degree in graphic design).
Beavercreek
Brianna Bliquez (bachelor of arts degree in psychology).
Amber Cordry-Martinez (education specialist in school psychology).
Grant Davis (bachelor of science degree in engineering).
Molalla
Juliann Jones (bachelor of science degree in athletic training and bachelor of science in exercise science).
Brayden Rodgers (bachelor of science degree in mathematics).
Mulino
James Aldrich (bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies).
Locals make dean's list at GFU
There were plenty of local students who recently earned dean's list recognition from George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean's list, undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Students on the dean's list are:
Aurora
Anna Krieske (senior) – cinematic arts.
Kahleia Rose (freshman) – nursing.
Canby
Antonio Arredondo (junior) -- journalism
Jessica Beaver (sophomore) -- music and music education
Brittney Castell (junior) -- junior, nursing
Sailer Galusha-McRobbie (senior) -- elementary education
Sara Gill (junior) -- cinematic arts
Parker Jackson (senior) -- mathematics
Jennah Morris (junior ) -- nursing
Tatum Pierson (sophomore) -- social work
Cassidy Posey (senior) -- accounting
Garrett Sasse (junior) -- social work
Skylar Schwalb (junior) -- psychology
Brynn Schwary (senior) -- graphic design
Kaylee Shearer (senior) -- interior design
Cole Thomas (senior) -- finance
Ben Wing (sophomore) -- cinematic arts and finance
Claire Wright (junior) – communication
Beavercreek
Brianna Bliquez (senior) -- psychology
Molalla
Breanna Castell (senior) -- nursing
Alexa Covert (junior) -- nursing
Juliann Jones (senior) -- athletic training and exercise science
Mulino
James Aldrich (senior) -- interdisciplinary studies
Deborah Grandle (senior) -- nursing