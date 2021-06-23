Lake Billy Chinook water for North Unit irrigation? Maybe

It may be a longshot, maybe a wild idea, but North Unit Irrigation District is studying and working on the possibility

With drought conditions and environmental concessions, irrigation in the North Unit is in crisis right now. Throw in the prospect of global warming, and the future is concerning.

Occasionally, one hears the question of why the North Unit can't draw from another reservoir in the county: Lake Billy Chinook.

I'm sure there are many reasons; the concept is far-fetched on several levels. But there are also two very big reasons why the concept should be deeply studied and considered: the desperate need for consistent, bankable irrigation water in Jefferson County, and a nation on the brink of major infrastructure investment.

What's more, it's on the drawing board, to an extent. I asked North Unit Irrigation District Executive Director Mike Britton if potentially using Lake Billy for irrigation was a fantasy or a real possibly. His take: "Somewhere between real possibility and fantasy at this point."

The district has been working on a concept of using the lake for irrigation. Nothing is ready for prime-time presentation at this point, but time and energy is being invested. The crisis situation and the spending/investment mood in Washington has helped fuel the consideration.

"Yes, that's another reason for the effort we're putting for now — key people in the right places and large federal spending coming," noted Britton.

Lake Billy Chinook contains 535,000 acre feet of water, and is generally stable in water level as a fixed amount is sent through the dam and downriver. It's fed by three rivers: 40% from the Metolius, 40% from the Crooked and 20% from the Deschutes, a watershed that feeds most of Central Oregon's irrigation needs before it reaches Lake Billy.

Wickiup, created in the 1940s to hold water to serve the North Unit, holds 200,000 acre feet when full. This year, it's at just 44,000 acre feet as of June 21, dropping 7,000 acre feet in a week. While the recent Habitat Conservation Plan guaranteed at least some water for the North Unit in the agreement to protect the spotted frog, Wickiup is becoming less and less dependable as a water source for Jefferson County farmers.

Of course, utilizing Lake Billy for irrigation would generate a flood of environmental and economic concerns as well. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs owns half the Pelton and Round Butte dams, and the west shorelines from the Metolius northward. Without their backing, a proposal would be dead in the water. Portland General Electric owns the other half of the dams; they would need to be at the table as well.

How will an allocation impact fish? Fish and Wildlife and environmental interests would surely let the world know. Would the state park have concerns? Most likely. We shouldn't expect or want anything different from those interests. Collectively, they'd be vital to a workable solution.

Here in the cheap seats, and being neither a farmer nor a hydrologist, it seems a tact of making a Lake Billy allocation a secondary source of water would be a smart route. If Wickiup can provide enough water for a full season, then the lake wouldn't have to be utilized. In years like this, it can save the season and much of a local economy. Again from the cheap seats, why not a pumping plant on the east bank of the Crooked River arm, a buried pipe from the lake to the North Unit Main Canal system?

About the only thing Republicans and Democrats in Washington agree about is that there should be some kind of infrastructure bill. Of course, they're trillions apart in how large of an infrastructure bill. It seems, however, that eventually such a bill will be put forth. When it happens, it would be a good idea to have "shovel ready" plans ready to present. NUID knows that and is preparing, for a potential Lake Billy plan and other water-saving improvements.

It is also a way farmers, and local economic structures dependent on agriculture, can be better kept whole in the face of drought, global warming and environmental issues.

Maybe Lake Billy as another irrigation supply for North Unit would stabilize and energize the agricultural industry in the county for the next century. Maybe there are several great and valid reasons that it's a horrible idea, too costly, would serve too few and would have several environmental impacts.

Either way, it would be great to find out, and exciting to know that it's on the radar for North Unit … if not a longshot.

Britton summed it up this way: "Lots of things in our favor (for a Lake Billy Chinook allocation program) but it's a heavy lift. But the Deschutes Valley Water District has been pumping water out of Opal Springs for decades. It's clearly doable!"

