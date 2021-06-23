Cancel
Bend, OR

Skydiver celebrates 40th birthday by breaking state record

By Holly Scholz
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Bend resident Dan Horne completes 41 skydives with Skydive Awesome at the Madras Airport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJcOt_0acjJ2Ic00

Dan Horne wanted to do something big to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Why not skydive 40 times in one day?

Could that be some sort of record? Horne looked it up. He found that Rodney Holberton held the Oregon state skydiving record for jumping 40 times at Beagle Sky Ranch in southern Oregon on March 16, 1986.

Why not aim for 45 jumps in one day to beat the state record and draw attention to his favorite sport?

"My birthday is in January. I didn't want to do it then because the days are shorter and colder," said Horne, of Bend. "The record was already 40, so I was shooting for 45, and it was just an idea, and it just grew. More people became interested in it, and even non-skydivers."

On Tuesday, June 15, Horne broke the state record with the United States Parachute Association – completing 41 skydives in one day.

Horne has more than 20 years of skydiving experience, including night jumps, formation skydiving, canopy piloting, and – his new favorite – wingsuit flying.

"It looks like we're just falling out of a plane, opening a parachute and landing, and that's kinda what I did over and over that day, but there's a ton to it," Horne said. "It's just a ton of fun every single time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nimK2_0acjJ2Ic00

The record-breaking event was held at the Madras Airport, which is home to Skydive Awesome, a local, family-owned parachuting operation that provided support for Horne's jumps. They also provide skydiving instruction and tandem parachute jumps. The Skydive Awesome team included pilot Scott Allen and parachute packer Jonah Watkins, as well as crews on the ground.

The public was welcome to observe the skydives from the airport.

Horne took his first jump of the day just after sunrise, around 5:30 a.m. from an altitude of about 2,500 feet. Things went well for the first couple of hours, with each skydive taking about eight minutes.

"My fastest one that I was told was about four minutes from takeoff until I hit the ground," Horne said. "I was getting down faster than the plane, so the main thing that slowed me down was just waiting for the plane."

But, the morning turned windy, rainy and chilly. The pilot decided to call a weather hold. After that passed, Horne was able to jump several more times before the pilot paused the jumps a second time. The wind and rain passed, and the pilot was willing to fly again.

"On jumps 39 and 40, it was getting really windy, and it was getting less fun to be flying in the sky under the parachute and trying to land in it, and so I decided I was going to stop for a third time," Horne said.

He was going to go with his plan to resume after sunset when the wind died down, but the crew told him the wind might not get any better.

"At that point, I only needed one jump, so I thought, 'Well, I already did two jumps in it, I can do it.' So, I got it cleared with my safety team, and they said, 'Yes, go for it,' and so we did the one last jump and called it good," Horne said.

By early afternoon, the 40-year-old had made 41 skydives in one day to break the Oregon record.

"It's awesome. It was a really good day," Horne said of breaking the record. "I'm really proud of the team. I was one guy doing 41 jumps, but if you were there, you'd see there were a lot of people there to make it happen."

About a dozen Skydive Awesome crew members helped make everything go smoothly.

"I had only one packer that packed every parachute for me really quickly. All of them opened perfect. I had no problems with parachutes," Horne said. "The pilot did a great job. There were guys out in the field waiting for me to land to switch gear with me."

Horne will get an official certificate from the United States Parachute Association for his record-breaking 40th birthday celebration.

"I've gotten a lot of support from a lot of people in the community, and I think I accomplished my goal of putting skydiving out there, and hopefully people will come out and do tandems," Horne said. "They'll strap you to a professional and that person will do all the work. You're just along for the ride."

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
Sports
