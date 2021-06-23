Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OR

Dinkel honored for water board service

By Holly Scholz
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Deschutes Valley Water District Board member Gary Dinkel saw many improvements during his tenure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zw4DL_0acjJ1Pt00

The Deschutes Valley Water District has grown by 40% over the course of Gary Dinkel's service on the board of commissioners.

Dinkel recently stepped away from his board duties after serving the water district for 24 years. He was honored with a plaque that thanks him for his service to his community.

"Gary has been a consistent presence at the district, providing his time, energy and experience to move the work of the district forward," said Deschutes Valley Water District General Manager Joel Gehrett.

Deschutes Valley Water District provides drinking water to approximately 4,700 households in Jefferson County.

Dinkel has served on the board of commissioners since 1997 and was president of the board for six years.

"During his 24 years while serving on the board, he only missed five board meetings," Gehrett said.

Gehrett said other accomplishments during Dinkel's tenure include adding 106 new miles of pipe, 198 new fire hydrants, three new wells at Opal Springs, and 8 million gallons of new water storage, including tanks in LaSalle, Metolius, the Deer Ridge facility and Round Butte.

Notable projects during the past 24 years include a new pumphouse at Opal Springs, a fish ladder, turbine pump, 24-inch pipeline, office and cabin remodels, and the transition of two general managers.

"He's done a lot for the district, and the community is better because of his efforts," Gehrett said of Dinkel. "We will miss his influence on the board."

Tom Jaca has been elected to replace Dinkel on the board.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
City
Metolius, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Board#Water District#Drinking Water#Water Storage#Deer#District Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Free bi-lingual COVID testing planned

Oregon Saludable Juntos Podemos, of Jefferson County, will host the free events. The University of Oregon will offer free, bi-lingual COVID-19 testing on the following Sundays: July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. The clinics will be at the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers OK more than $700 million for housing needs

They go beyond immediate crises of evictions and foreclosures to boost housing supply and homeownership.Oregon lawmakers have approved more than $700 million for housing needs that go beyond the emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to avoiding evictions and foreclosures, the 2021 Legislature aimed at increasing the supply of lower-cost housing, helping people without permanent shelter and reducing housing disparities faced by racial and ethnic minorities. Lawmakers went well beyond what they did in 2019, when they barred no-cause evictions of renters and required cities of 10,000 or more (plus all cities within the Metro boundary) to allow...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Watch Oregon politics heat up in summer sun

Gun control initiative, Capitol reopening and redistricting on the state menu for a busy legislative off-season. Summer is normally a relatively quiet time in Oregon politics. But 2021 has been about as abnormal as a year can be. The Legislature adjourned June 26, a day before Salem recorded a record-shattering high temperature of 117 degrees.
Marion County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Webinar to focus on wildfire prevention

OSU Extension Service is teaming up with a variety of partners to offer a webinar dedicated to fire safety in Marion County. OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources is teaming up with several other entities to conduct a free wildfire prevention webinar specific to Marion County. Also included in the...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Heat claimed victims throughout Multnomah County

Newly-released figures show the recent heat wave claimed victims in all corners of the county.People in every part of Multnomah County died from suspected or confirmed cases of heat exposure when temperatures topped 110 degrees in late June. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified 95 people with suspected death from hyperthermia that occurred during the record-shattering heat wave that fell over the region beginning June 25. According to the county, 30 of the deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, as of Saturday, July 3. According to the county, the first hyperthermia deaths...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose 100-year celebration scheduled for August

Scappoose's centennial celebration will take place Aug. 13-14, with concerts, a street fair, food vendors and more. The City of Scappoose Centennial Committee would like to invite everyone to the City of Scappoose's 100-year birthday celebration on August 13 and 14. This free community event will encompass all of Veterans and Heritage Parks and may be the largest community celebration Scappoose has ever experienced. After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it's high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past. Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future.
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Prineville Junction keeps Prineville from becoming a ghost town

The junction served as a railroad connection for Prineville Railway from Oregon Trunk Line to Prineville. Prineville Junction is a railroad spur junction located about two miles north of Redmond. The site at one time had a railroad station and water tower. It is along the original Oregon Trunk Railway Line (now BNSF). It is the junction used by the City of Prineville Railroad to connect from the main rail line to Prineville.
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby Builders Supply raises funds for nonprofit

Canby Builders Supply matches raffle dollars to give $1,440 to The Canby Center. Thanks to donations from the community, one Canby mainstay was able to pass a blessing on to another. On July 1, Canby Builders Supply presented a check for $1,440 to nonprofit The Canby Center. For several years,...