Dinkel honored for water board service

Deschutes Valley Water District Board member Gary Dinkel saw many improvements during his tenure

The Deschutes Valley Water District has grown by 40% over the course of Gary Dinkel's service on the board of commissioners.

Dinkel recently stepped away from his board duties after serving the water district for 24 years. He was honored with a plaque that thanks him for his service to his community.

"Gary has been a consistent presence at the district, providing his time, energy and experience to move the work of the district forward," said Deschutes Valley Water District General Manager Joel Gehrett.

Deschutes Valley Water District provides drinking water to approximately 4,700 households in Jefferson County.

Dinkel has served on the board of commissioners since 1997 and was president of the board for six years.

"During his 24 years while serving on the board, he only missed five board meetings," Gehrett said.

Gehrett said other accomplishments during Dinkel's tenure include adding 106 new miles of pipe, 198 new fire hydrants, three new wells at Opal Springs, and 8 million gallons of new water storage, including tanks in LaSalle, Metolius, the Deer Ridge facility and Round Butte.

Notable projects during the past 24 years include a new pumphouse at Opal Springs, a fish ladder, turbine pump, 24-inch pipeline, office and cabin remodels, and the transition of two general managers.

"He's done a lot for the district, and the community is better because of his efforts," Gehrett said of Dinkel. "We will miss his influence on the board."

Tom Jaca has been elected to replace Dinkel on the board.